Mickey Guyton Releases New Album 'House on Fire'

Four-time Grammy®-nominated artist Mickey Guyton releases her highly anticipated new album House On Fire via Capitol Records Nashville. The 12-song sophomore project marks a powerful milestone in Mickey’s career, and it showcases her signature blend of authentic storytelling and soulful vocals.

“House On Fire is an album of songs that I wrote to my husband about our relationship,” says Mickey. “The good, the bad, the ugly, and everything in between. This album is completely, wholeheartedly me, and I’m so excited for you all to hear it.”

The trailblazing country star also debuted a powerful new video for the title track today. The “House On Fire” music video illustrates the emotional turbulence that can come with a passionate relationship. As Mickey sings, “Love and war ain’t easy after all,” and asks, “If I go and set this house on fire, if we go and strip these walls to the wires, will you still love me?” the scenes take viewers on a vulnerable journey, contrasting the highs and lows, one second laughing with your partner and the next minute at odds with them. The visual cuts between scenes of Mickey looking happy, powerful, fragile and raw– showing the world we all hold onto things deep inside even when we look fine on the outside.

House On Fire serves as Mickey’s first album since September 2021, when she released Remember Her Name which garnered national acclaim. With the album, Mickey made history as the first Black female artist to earn a Grammy nomination in the country sector, earning nods for Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

This week, Mickey visited with the team on CBS Mornings, she stopped by The View for a performance of “House On Fire,” and she made her first-ever appearance on

The Breakfast Club. During her interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy and Loren LoRosa, she also shed light on her friendship with Cardi B and wanting to collaborate with GloRilla on a country song. Mickey also recently kicked off the first night of the Democratic National Convention with a powerful performance of her song “All American.” She also performed “God Bless America” ahead of this year’s US Open Women’s Singles title game.

Last night in Washington, D.C., Mickey launched her first-ever headlining tour. CMT On Tour Presents Mickey Guyton continues this weekend in Atlanta with upcoming dates in New York, Dallas, Austin, Chicago and more across the U.S and Canada.

Photo Credit: Joseph Llanes

