Mickelson Releases New Single 'A Murder of Crows'

San Francisco artist/producer Mickelson creates "American folk-rock with a post punk edge" (-Alternative Press) exemplified on his new album Known To Be Unknown available April 15, 2022.

Never one to shy away from controversial topics, Mickelson tackles content gun violence and gun control directly on the "anthemic" (- Americana U.K.) first album single, "UNarmed American," released in 2021, and pokes at the political and ideological divide for the second single "A Murder of Crows," available Friday, March 11.

Known To Be UnKnows, his fourth solo album, will be released on April 15, 2022.

Scott Mickelson is an artist/producer from San Francisco. In 2015, he released his solo debut album Flickering that was on the Grammy ballot for "Best Folk Album" and "Best Roots Music Performance". His follow up full-length A Wondrous Life (2018) and Drowning In An Inflatable Pool (2020) received critics praise in the U.S. and abroad which led to his first European tour in 2019.

As a producer, his work includes the critically acclaimed Blanket The Homeless benefit compilation which featured Grammy winner Fantastic Negrito. Last November, he released "UNarmed American" the first video/single from the forthcoming full-length Known To Be Unknown. It premiered on Americana U.K. and led to his invitation to The Mavericks Festival in the U.K.

Watch the new music video here: