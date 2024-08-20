Michigander Releases New Single 'Giving Up;' Tour Begins in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Michigander – the acclaimed indie rock project led by singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Jason Singer – has quickly stirred up a sensation with his brand new single, “Giving Up,” available now via Michigander’s imprint Totally Normal Records via Thirty Tigers. An official music video, directed by longtime visual collaborator Tyler Appel (Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness, Manchester Orchestra), is streaming now on YouTube.

“Giving Up” has fast proven among Michigander’s biggest hits to date following three top 10 singles at Triple A, earning immediate airplay on Alternative Rock radio outlets nationwide along with top playlist placement including the cover of Spotify’s influential The New Alt and the #1 spot on both Apple Music’s The New Rock and Tidal’s The Hot Rock. The track was also met by direct success on such popular playlists as Spotify’s New Music Friday and It’s Alt Good, Apple Music’s New Music Daily, Trending Songs, New In Rock, and New In Alternative (coming in on the latter two playlists at #3), Amazon Music’s Brand New Rock and Fresh Indie, and YouTube Music’s Eclectic Rock.

“I was so excited after I wrote this song,” says Jason Singer. “It’s an anthem for the people pleasers who are always trying to make other folks happy. They go to great lengths to make things work out in situations where it’s really not worth their time or good for their mental health. It’s a special song for me, because it’s self-referential.”

Hailed by NPR as “one of indie rock’s most exciting stories in the last few years,” Michigander will celebrate “Giving Up” – and the arrival of more new music to come – with a wide-ranging headline tour schedule beginning October 10 at Cincinnati, OH’s Top Cats and then traveling into early 2025. Support comes from Cece Coakley (October 10-November 22) and Sydney Sprague (January 14-February 7, 2025). Additional upcoming dates include solo acoustic performances supporting Band of Horses, shows alongside The Head and The Heart and Crowded House, and more. For complete details and ticket information, please see HERE.

MICHIGANDER - NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2024/2025

AUGUST

20 – Moorhead, MN – Blossom Center for the Arts Amphitheater *

23 – Raleigh, NC – Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts †

25 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal †

31 – Nashville, TN – Musicians Corner Centennial Park Free Concert Series

SEPTEMBER

8 – Niagara Falls, ON – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino ‡

OCTOBER

10 – Cincinnati, OH – Top Cats ^

11 – Indianapolis, IN – HI–FI Indy ^

12 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall ^

13 – Kansas City, MO– recordBar ^

15 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater ^

16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell ^

18 – Boise, ID – Neurolux ^

19 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios ^

20 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern ^

22 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music ^

24 – San Diego, CA – Quartyard ^

25 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour ^

26 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge ^

28– Dallas, TX – Club Dada ^

30 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub ^

NOVEMBER

7 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner ^

8 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall ^

9 – Cleveland Heights, OH – Grog Shop ^

10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Café & Music Hall ^

12 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall ^

14 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom ^

15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia ^

16 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis ^

17 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall ^

19 – Raleigh, NC – Kings ^

20 – Charlotte, NC – Amos’ Southend ^

21 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5 ^

22 – Knoxville, TN – Barley’s Tap Room ^

JANUARY 2025

14 – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar +

15 – Lexington, KY – The Burl +

17 – Chattanooga, TN – The Barrelhouse Ballroom +

18 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle +

19 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room Greenville +

21– Charleston, SC – Music Farm +

22 – Orlando, FL – The Social +

24 – Gainesville, FL – Heartwood Soundstage +

25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live +

26 – Tampa, FL – Crowbar +

28 – Tallahassee, FL – 926 Bar +

29 – New Orleans, LA – The Parish Room at House of Blues New Orleans +

31 –– Birmingham, AL – Saturn +

FEBRUARY 2025

1 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall +

7 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East +

* w/ The Head And The Heart

† Solo Acoustic w/ Band of Horses

‡ w/ Crowded House

^ w/ Special Guest Cece Coakley

+ w/ Special Guest Sydney Sprague

Photo Credit: Erick Frost

