THE LONG ROAD FESTIVAL Taps Ronnie Wood to Headline Saturday Lineup

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THE LONG ROAD FESTIVAL has announced Ronnie Wood, longtime guitarist for THE ROLLING STONES, as the headliner for its Saturday lineup, according to a release distributed by WMA.

The Long Road Festival is proud to welcome musical legend Ronnie Wood and his band headline the main stage on Saturday 29th August. Joined by Irish favourite Imelda May, these two award winning artists will deliver an exhilarating set, filled with timeless classics and beloved hits.

Few can claim to have had as stellar, or diverse a career as Ronnie Wood. Influencing a generation of musicians, and a two-time inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (with The Rolling Stones and Faces), Ronnie has played in some of the most pioneering rock groups of all time, and guested with a who's who of British music. Long establishing himself as a vital part of The Rolling Stones sound, Ronnie's incredible journey with The Stones, Faces, Jeff Beck Group, The Birds, The Creation, Rod Stewart, Ronnie Lane and his solo work, defines him as one of rock music's most important figures.

Imelda May has become one of the UK & Ireland's most celebrated female artists selling millions of records worldwide, who has gone on to perform alongside legendary artists including Lou Reed, Bono, Tom Jones, Noel Gallagher, Elvis Costello, Robert Plant, Van Morrison, Rod Stewart, Jeff Goldblum and, of course, Ronnie Wood.

The UK's favourite immersive Country, Roots & Americana festival will arrive for its seventh year on the August 2026 Bank Holiday weekend (27th - 30th), returning to the stunning grounds of Stanford Hall in Leicestershire.

This year's event will feature a stellar collection of rising stars, chart-toppers and genre legends including 14-time GRAMMY winner Emmylou Harris playing the final show of her European farewell tour, globally renowned country-pop favourite Maren Morris's only appearance at a UK festival this summer, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member Steve Earle, CMA award winners The Shires and breakout country star Josh Ross.

Beyond the music, The Long Road offers the chance for audiences to step off the beaten track and truly immerse themselves in the country lifestyle. Activities include line dancing for all abilities, late night afterparties, open mic opportunities, Stateside food traders, craft beers, food competitions, the Lucky Dice Car & Bike show, vintage funfair rides, country bingo, cowboy olympics, country crafting, barn dances, and the ever popular 'country-oke'. For all things culinary, Red Dog Saloon will be bringing their Austin-style BBQ restaurant on-site, smokers and all, to deliver a unique festival experience.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday Day tickets, Weekend General and High Falootin' VIP tickets, Family & Group tickets, General and Premium camping, Live-in Vehicle, Pitch & Park, and Glamping packages are on sale.

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