Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Michale Graves to Launch Tour Oct 30–Jan 15
The former MISFITS frontman will perform acoustic dates across multiple states as part of his Everybody Love Everybody Acoustic Tour.
Michale Graves, best known for his time as the frontman of the horror punk band Misfits, has announced a new run of tour dates spanning late 2026 and early 2027. The upcoming shows will bring Graves to stages across the country, featuring a mix of live performances and dates on his 'Everybody Love Everybody Acoustic Tour.'
'John 13:34 Love one another. Just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another. Everybody Love Everybody is more than the name of this tour-it's a message I believe we desperately need right now. Jesus said, 'Love one another; as I have loved you, you are also to love one another. ' That's the heart of what I want to share on this tour.
I build the experience around the music that I know my fans love and want to hear. I love to tell some of the stories behind the songs and share in the connections to it all.
My shows and appearances don't put up walls or enforce labels; there is no boundary of entry. Just people coming together around a shared love of music and song. Come as you are, bring a friend, and leave the differences at the door,' says Graves.
The newly announced dates kick off October 30 in Los Angeles, CA, followed by a Halloween performance in Oxnard, CA. The tour continues in November with a series of acoustic performances across Florida, Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, and California, before heading east for additional dates in New York and Pennsylvania. The run continues into 2027 with a January 15 performance at the Rome Theatre in Rome, NY.
Known for his distinctive voice, commanding stage presence, and contributions to the Misfits' late-1990s era, Graves continues to connect with fans through his solo work and live performances.
Tour Dates
October 30th - Whiskey A Go-Go - Los Angeles, CA
October 31st - Mrs Olsons - Oxnard, CA
Everybody Love Everybody Acoustic Tour:
November 6th - Charboozies - Flagler Beach, FL
November 7th - Charboozies - Flagler Beach, FL
November 8th - Mutiny - Ocala, FL
November 10th - Free Town Boom Boom - Lafayette, LA
November 12th - Liberty Tree Tavern - Elgin, TX
November 13th - Private Event - San Antonio, TX
November 14th - Top Box Live - Pharr, TX
November 16th - Private Event - Yuma, AZ
November 17th - Creo Arts Live - Alamogordo, NM
November 19th - Humble Farmer - Imperial, CA
November 24th - Pineapple Jacks - Gates, NY
December 16th - Fair Play Distillery - Williamsport, PA
December 17th - The Racehorse Tavern - Thomasville, PA
January 15th, 2027 - Rome Theatre - Rome, NY
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode