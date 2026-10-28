Michale Graves to Launch Tour Oct 30–Jan 15

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Michale Graves, best known for his time as the frontman of the horror punk band Misfits, has announced a new run of tour dates spanning late 2026 and early 2027. The upcoming shows will bring Graves to stages across the country, featuring a mix of live performances and dates on his 'Everybody Love Everybody Acoustic Tour.'

'John 13:34 Love one another. Just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another. Everybody Love Everybody is more than the name of this tour-it's a message I believe we desperately need right now. Jesus said, 'Love one another; as I have loved you, you are also to love one another. ' That's the heart of what I want to share on this tour.

I build the experience around the music that I know my fans love and want to hear. I love to tell some of the stories behind the songs and share in the connections to it all.

My shows and appearances don't put up walls or enforce labels; there is no boundary of entry. Just people coming together around a shared love of music and song. Come as you are, bring a friend, and leave the differences at the door,' says Graves.

The newly announced dates kick off October 30 in Los Angeles, CA, followed by a Halloween performance in Oxnard, CA. The tour continues in November with a series of acoustic performances across Florida, Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, and California, before heading east for additional dates in New York and Pennsylvania. The run continues into 2027 with a January 15 performance at the Rome Theatre in Rome, NY.

Known for his distinctive voice, commanding stage presence, and contributions to the Misfits' late-1990s era, Graves continues to connect with fans through his solo work and live performances.

Tour Dates

October 30th - Whiskey A Go-Go - Los Angeles, CA

October 31st - Mrs Olsons - Oxnard, CA

Everybody Love Everybody Acoustic Tour:

November 6th - Charboozies - Flagler Beach, FL

November 7th - Charboozies - Flagler Beach, FL

November 8th - Mutiny - Ocala, FL

November 10th - Free Town Boom Boom - Lafayette, LA

November 12th - Liberty Tree Tavern - Elgin, TX

November 13th - Private Event - San Antonio, TX

November 14th - Top Box Live - Pharr, TX

November 16th - Private Event - Yuma, AZ

November 17th - Creo Arts Live - Alamogordo, NM

November 19th - Humble Farmer - Imperial, CA

November 24th - Pineapple Jacks - Gates, NY

December 16th - Fair Play Distillery - Williamsport, PA

December 17th - The Racehorse Tavern - Thomasville, PA

January 15th, 2027 - Rome Theatre - Rome, NY

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 12 Hrs 44 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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