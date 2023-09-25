Michal Leah Returns With 'Let Me Have It All'

Although just the beginning of her career, 2023 is shaping up to be Michal's breakout year.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 1 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 3 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'
Listen: Hear Steve Martin Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song by Benj Pasek, Justin Photo 4 Listen: Steve Martin Sings ONLY MURDERS Song By Pasek, Paul, Shaiman & Wittman

Michal Leah Returns With 'Let Me Have It All'

Pop powerhouse on the rise Michal Leah announces her new EP part two with her sultry new single "Let Me Have It All." 

part two includes recent releases "Think I'm Gonna Love You" featuring her fiancé and fellow Nettwerk artist Caleb Hearn, and her cover of Frank Sinatra's "Something Stupid."

"My EP, part two, was so much fun to create. This project gave me the opportunity to explore instruments and different sounds. I got to play around with lyrics and production that I had never tried before," says Michal.

She continues, "I approached this body of music without expectations, and I really believe 5 special songs came from it. I had the honor of collaborating with some really incredible people and covering a song that I've loved for so long!! I just really hope everyone loves this project as much as I do."

Today, Michal unveiled her deeply emotional ballad, "Let Me Have It All," off the upcoming project. The profoundly touching and relatable track delves into the theme of unwavering love and support that Michal offers within a relationship. 

Michal reveals the song's significance, stating, "' Let Me Have It All' is very special to me, as I wrote it from a personal experience. I was trying so hard to be there for someone who was holding onto a lot of baggage from their past, and I wrote this song as a reminder to them during that time that I'll always be there to help them through anything. It holds so much truth in my life and I hope that it can do the same for others."

She might be only 20 years old, but the Chicago-born, Nashville-based soul-pop songwriter and multi-instrumentalist sings with the wisdom, range, and intuition of an artist with decades more experience. 

Her Nettwerk debut, "The Way I Love You," has garnered over 300 million listens on its Tik Tok sound, charted on Spotify's Viral 50 chart in 11 countries, and gained recognition from Meghan Trainor, Lauren Spencer Smith, and more.

Although just the beginning of her career, 2023 is shaping up to be Michal's breakout year.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
New Order Announce Los Angeles Show At YouTube Theater In November Photo
New Order Announce Los Angeles Show At YouTube Theater In November

New Order have announced a show in Los Angeles at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park on 11/15, with support from Blossoms. This precedes their headlining performance at Darker Waves Festival on 11/18 and follows a run of European dates. Last spring saw New Order give a run of triumphant North American performances.

2
FABLED MIND Release New Single Altered Reality Off Exclusive Vinyl Only LP Project Paradis Photo
FABLED MIND Release New Single 'Altered Reality' Off Exclusive Vinyl Only LP 'Project Paradise'

The band has teamed up with Thousand Islands Records (CANADA) Lockjaw Records (UK) and Nasty Cut Records (EU) for the release of 'Project Paradise' on vinyl. The LP takes listeners on a captivating narrative journey, inviting them to contemplate their own existence in an ever-evolving world shaped by technological advancements.

3
The Blues Project Announces Mark Newman Has Joined the Band Photo
The Blues Project Announces Mark Newman Has Joined the Band

Mark Newman is back on tour this October - appearing LIVE on Guitar and vocals with the legendary 60’s group, The Blues Project led by original drummer Roy Blumenfeld in a new lineup that also includes Ken Clark, Chris Bergson & Jesse Williams. East Coast Tour dates include stops in Saugerties & NYC’s Iridium and more. 

4
Rival Consoles Kicks off Headline North American Tour This Week Photo
Rival Consoles Kicks off Headline North American Tour This Week

Following the release of his critically acclaimed album, Now Is (Erased Tapes), West recently returned to share a new single “Coda” to share the news of his first North American tour in five years. The tour will see Rival Consoles performing at notable venues throughout the United States and Canada in September and October for the first time.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Touché Amoré Announces 'Is Survived By: Revived'Touché Amoré Announces 'Is Survived By: Revived'
Anne Wilson Enters New Chapter with 'REBEL (The Beginning)'Anne Wilson Enters New Chapter with 'REBEL (The Beginning)'
ESPN to Add Songs from Dolly Parton's New Album 'Rockstar' to Monday Night Football SoundtrackESPN to Add Songs from Dolly Parton's New Album 'Rockstar' to Monday Night Football Soundtrack
Mitra Sumara Announces New The Single & AlbumMitra Sumara Announces New The Single & Album

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL