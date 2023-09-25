Michal Leah Returns With 'Let Me Have It All'

Pop powerhouse on the rise Michal Leah announces her new EP part two with her sultry new single "Let Me Have It All."

part two includes recent releases "Think I'm Gonna Love You" featuring her fiancé and fellow Nettwerk artist Caleb Hearn, and her cover of Frank Sinatra's "Something Stupid."

"My EP, part two, was so much fun to create. This project gave me the opportunity to explore instruments and different sounds. I got to play around with lyrics and production that I had never tried before," says Michal.

She continues, "I approached this body of music without expectations, and I really believe 5 special songs came from it. I had the honor of collaborating with some really incredible people and covering a song that I've loved for so long!! I just really hope everyone loves this project as much as I do."

Today, Michal unveiled her deeply emotional ballad, "Let Me Have It All," off the upcoming project. The profoundly touching and relatable track delves into the theme of unwavering love and support that Michal offers within a relationship.

Michal reveals the song's significance, stating, "' Let Me Have It All' is very special to me, as I wrote it from a personal experience. I was trying so hard to be there for someone who was holding onto a lot of baggage from their past, and I wrote this song as a reminder to them during that time that I'll always be there to help them through anything. It holds so much truth in my life and I hope that it can do the same for others."

She might be only 20 years old, but the Chicago-born, Nashville-based soul-pop songwriter and multi-instrumentalist sings with the wisdom, range, and intuition of an artist with decades more experience.

Her Nettwerk debut, "The Way I Love You," has garnered over 300 million listens on its Tik Tok sound, charted on Spotify's Viral 50 chart in 11 countries, and gained recognition from Meghan Trainor, Lauren Spencer Smith, and more.

Although just the beginning of her career, 2023 is shaping up to be Michal's breakout year.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez