Michaela Anne Releases 'Maybe I'm the Toxic One,' Announces Fall Tour
The track follows her album These Are The Days and precedes a fall headlining tour across multiple cities.
Michaela Anne has released a brand new single, 'Maybe I'm the Toxic One,' out everywhere today. She co-wrote the song with Madi Diaz, and it follows her latest album, These Are The Days, released earlier this year on her independent label, Georgia June Records. In addition to the new single, Michaela will head out on a fall tour. Called 'creatively bold, poetic, and profound' by Bluegrass Situation, These Are The Days continues to grow and resonate with listeners, while the upcoming tour promises to give the songs new life onstage, bringing fresh energy and dimension to the music.
Says Michaela, 'Maybe I'm the Toxic One' is not a song for the scorned and heartbroken. It's for when you're ready to drop your defenses and admit you're the one making the mess. No longer pointing fingers, facing the ugly, messy parts that live within us all, and acknowledging that our brokenness and desire to be loved, not just in spite of it but because of it, is what we all have in common.'
These Are The Days found strong success on the Americana Radio Chart, further fueling the album's momentum. Michaela continued to gain national recognition with a performance at the inaugural Rolling Stone Stateside Festival, featured appearances on Rolling Stone's Nashville Now, the Bluegrass Situation, the Basic Folk podcast, and a return to Mountain Stage. Most recently, she appeared on NPR's World Cafe for an in-studio performance and interview, capping a standout year of national exposure and acclaim.
Written during a period of profound personal transition, These Are The Days explores motherhood, caregiving, resilience, and the beauty of everyday life. On tour, Anne will bring these songs to life with the warmth, vulnerability, and rich musicianship that have become hallmarks of her live performances. Blending new material with favorites from her acclaimed catalog, the fall run gives audiences a chance to see an artist embracing a new chapter, personally and creatively.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit michaelaanne.com.
Tour Dates
Oct 20 - Lafayette, IN - People's Brewing
Oct 21 - Lexington, KY - Red Barn Radio
Oct 22 - Columbus, OH - Natalie's Grandview
Oct 23 - Chicago, IL - Judson & Moore
Nov 10 - Washington, DC - Pie Shop
Nov 11 - Wayne, PA - 118 North
Nov 12 - Woodstock, NY - Colony
Nov 13 - Portsmouth, NH - Music Hall Lounge
Nov 14 - Manchester Center, VT - Billsville
Nov 15 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge
Nov 20 - Lake Orion, MI - 20 Front St.
Photo Credit: Andy Doherty
Photo Credit: Andy Doherty
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.