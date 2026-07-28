MICHAELA ANNE to Launch Fall 2026 Headline Tour

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Acclaimed singer-songwriter Michaela Anne has announced a fall headline tour in support of her latest album, These Are The Days, released earlier this year via her independent label, Georgia June Records.

The tour arrives during a standout year for Anne. Called 'creatively bold, poetic, and profound' by Bluegrass Situation, These Are The Days recently broke into the Top 20 of the Americana Radio Chart, further cementing its critical and commercial momentum. She has also been played at the inaugural Rolling Stone Stateside Festival, appeared as a featured guest on Rolling Stone's Nashville Now podcast, and made a return appearance on Mountain Stage, adding to an already banner year of national recognition.

Written during a season of profound personal transition, These Are The Days reflects Anne's experiences raising two young children while helping care for her mother following a life-altering stroke. Exploring motherhood, caregiving, resilience, and the beauty found in everyday life, the album embraces the idea that life's most meaningful moments are often its quietest.

Now, those songs will take on new life onstage. Long celebrated for performances that balance vulnerability with warmth and quiet humor, Anne's live shows invite audiences into the stories behind the music while showcasing the rich musicianship that has earned her a devoted following. Fans can expect a set that blends new favorites from These Are The Days with highlights from throughout her acclaimed catalog. Following a year marked by growing national attention and career milestones, the fall run offers audiences an intimate look at an artist embracing a new chapter both personally and creatively.

For tickets and additional information, visit https://www.michaelaanne.com/tour.

Tour Dates

September 15 - 19 - Nashville, TN - AmericanaFest

October 2 - Greer, SC - Albino Skunk Music Festival

October 20 - Lafayette, IN - People's Brewing

October 22 - Columbus, OH - Natalie's Grandview

October 23 - Chicago, IL - Judson & Moore

November 10 - Washington, DC - Pie Shop

November 11 - Wayne, PA - 118 North

November 12 - Woodstock, NY - Colony

November 13 - Portsmouth, NH - Music Hall Lounge

November 14 - Manchester Center, VT - Billsville

November 15 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

About Michaela Anne

Michaela Anne is an acclaimed American singer-songwriter whose music blends rock, country, and pop with unflinching emotional depth. After earning early praise for her debut Ease My Mind and breaking through with 2019's Desert Dove, she returns with These Are The Days—the first album she fully owns and her debut release on Georgia June Records. Written in the wake of profound personal transformation—becoming a mother while navigating her own mother's life-altering stroke—the new songs grapple with love, grief, resilience, and the sacred weight of ordinary life. Rooted in her rock influences yet expansive in scope, Michaela's work marks a powerful inward turn: a coming-of-age statement that embraces vulnerability, autonomy, and the hard-won truth that devotion—to ourselves and to each other—is what sustains us.

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