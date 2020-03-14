Michael W. Smith's 35 Years Of Friends Tour Announces Postponement

A postponement has been announced for the remaining dates on the Michael W. Smith: 35 Years of Friends Tour effective immediately.

"In what people have referred to as uncertain times, I am certain of this: God is in control and loves us more than we can even imagine. I rest in Him and I trust Him. I look forward to rescheduling these concerts and doing what I feel God has called me to do." - Michael W. Smith

Smith's team are working diligently to reschedule dates as soon as possible, and will notify ticket holders immediately of rescheduled dates. Please retain your tickets as they will be valid on the rescheduled dates. If for any reason you cannot attend the rescheduled date a full refund will be available through your original point of purchase.







Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You