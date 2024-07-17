Michael W. Smith Details 2024 'Every Christmas' Tour With Special Guest Riley Clemmons

General on-sale begins Friday, July 19.
Multi-platinum, GRAMMY® winner Michael W. Smith has set his 2024 EVERY CHRISTMAS tour. Audiences will be engulfed in the joy and true meaning of the season as Smith and his award-winning very special guest, Riley Clemmons, perform his most popular Christmas classics. A special ticket pre-sale will take place today (Wednesday, July 17), and general on-sale begins Friday, July 19.
Smith says, “Christmas is always my favorite time of year. It’s a time that families are intentional about coming together and celebrating the reason for the season. I’m honored that so many people consider our tour dates part of their Christmas traditions. I cannot wait to share these songs and some special surprises as we go across the entire country.”
“Michael has been the soundtrack of my Christmases, so this is genuinely a complete dream come true for me. He’s also been a long time inspiration to me as both a songwriter and musician. It’ll be quite surreal & full circle to take the stage alongside him and his incredible band singing beloved Christmas songs together. I mean it when I say I couldn’t be more excited. Nothing is more Christmassy than Christmas with Michael W. Smith,” add Clemmons.
The highly anticipated tour will showcase a range of selections from Smith’s extensive Christmas repertoire, blending a vast collection of traditional classics and critically acclaimed holiday albums, including his latest holiday release Every Christmas. Smith's recordings have become a cherished part of the Christmas season for families worldwide, and his holiday tour is celebrated as one of the season's premier events, delighting fans year after year at sold-out shows across North America.
For more information on the upcoming tour and to purchase tickets, visit: MichaelWSmith.com.
Michael W. Smith has been releasing new music regularly and performing around the world to sold-out crowds for the last 35+ years. During his storied career, he's written and recorded over 36 No. 1 songs, been bestowed with three GRAMMY® Awards, 45 Dove Awards, one American Music Award, was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has sold more than 15 million albums. More than just an outstanding songwriter and performer, Smith has given back to the global community throughout his career. He has raised funds to battle AIDS in Africa, started Rocketown, a safe haven for young people in Tennessee to meet and find hope; and has helped more than 70,000 children through Compassion International.
Smith is married to the love of his life Deborah, and together they have five children and 17 grandchildren.
