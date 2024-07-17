Michael W. Smith Details 2024 'Every Christmas' Tour With Special Guest Riley Clemmons

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-platinum, GRAMMY® winner Michael W. Smith has set his 2024 EVERY CHRISTMAS tour. Audiences will be engulfed in the joy and true meaning of the season as Smith and his award-winning very special guest, Riley Clemmons, perform his most popular Christmas classics. A special ticket pre-sale will take place today (Wednesday, July 17), and general on-sale begins Friday, July 19.

Smith says, “Christmas is always my favorite time of year. It’s a time that families are intentional about coming together and celebrating the reason for the season. I’m honored that so many people consider our tour dates part of their Christmas traditions. I cannot wait to share these songs and some special surprises as we go across the entire country.”

“Michael has been the soundtrack of my Christmases, so this is genuinely a complete dream come true for me. He’s also been a long time inspiration to me as both a songwriter and musician. It’ll be quite surreal & full circle to take the stage alongside him and his incredible band singing beloved Christmas songs together. I mean it when I say I couldn’t be more excited. Nothing is more Christmassy than Christmas with Michael W. Smith,” add Clemmons.

The highly anticipated tour will showcase a range of selections from Smith’s extensive Christmas repertoire, blending a vast collection of traditional classics and critically acclaimed holiday albums, including his latest holiday release Every Christmas. Smith's recordings have become a cherished part of the Christmas season for families worldwide, and his holiday tour is celebrated as one of the season's premier events, delighting fans year after year at sold-out shows across North America.

For more information on the upcoming tour and to purchase tickets, visit: MichaelWSmith.com.

UPDATED TOUR DATES AND VENUES:

Nov. 15 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

Nov. 16 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre

Nov. 17 - Atlanta, GA - The Woodruff Arts Center

Nov. 20 - Landsdowne, PA - Landsdowne Theater

Nov. 21 - Easton, PA - State Theatre Center for the Arts

Nov. 22 - Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall

Nov. 24 - Gas City, IN - Gas City Performing Arts Center

Nov. 25 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

Nov. 26 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

Nov. 30 - Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall / Auditorium (*On Sale 7.23)

Dec. 1 - Kennewick, WA - Retter and Company Theatre / Toyota Center

Dec. 3 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Dec. 4 - Sacramento, CA - SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

Dec. 5 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

Dec. 7 - Bakersfield, CA - Fox Theater

Dec. 8 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim

Dec. 9 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Convention Center

Dec. 10 - Tempe, AZ - ASU Gammage Auditorium

Dec. 12 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts

Dec. 13 - Wichita, KS - Orpheum Theatre

Dec. 15 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

Dec. 16 - Houston, TX - Cullen Performance Hall

Dec. 17 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

Dec. 19 - Nashville, TN - The Fisher Center

Dec. 20 - Nashville, TN - The Fisher Center

Dec. 21 - Nashville, TN - The Fisher Center

About Michael W. Smith

Michael W. Smith has been releasing new music regularly and performing around the world to sold-out crowds for the last 35+ years. During his storied career, he's written and recorded over 36 No. 1 songs, been bestowed with three GRAMMY® Awards, 45 Dove Awards, one American Music Award, was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has sold more than 15 million albums. More than just an outstanding songwriter and performer, Smith has given back to the global community throughout his career. He has raised funds to battle AIDS in Africa, started Rocketown, a safe haven for young people in Tennessee to meet and find hope; and has helped more than 70,000 children through Compassion International.

Smith is married to the love of his life Deborah, and together they have five children and 17 grandchildren.

About Riley Clemmons

Riley Clemmons is an artist who has accumulated over half a billion global streams and over 105 million YouTube video views. After spending years refining her craft in writers’ rooms, Riley sky-rocketed onto the scene with her 2017 Capitol CMG debut single “Broken Prayers,” which has generated over 60 million global streams since its release. Her 2018 self-titled album debut quickly entered the Billboard Heatseekers chart, debuting at No. 13. Riley added to her accomplishments with her well known single “Fighting For Me” being RIAA Gold Certified this year. Riley’s music has cemented her place as an artist to watch with accolades from Rolling Stone, People Magazine, Dove Awards Nomination, KLOVE Award Nomination as well as performances on the TODAY Show, FOX & Friends, and debut at the Grand Ole Opry. A Nashville native who is an accomplished composer, performer, producer, and recording artist, Riley draws inspiration from life experiences, blending musical influences to create music that is as catchy as it is relatable.

