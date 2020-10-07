Michael Stipe, Phoebe Bridgers, Jon Batiste, and More Join Rally to Celebrate RBG's Legacy
More than two dozen leaders will speak out following the first day of Republican hearings to confirm Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court.
Leaders from across politics, culture, and entertainment will headline a special virtual event on Monday, October 12, at 8 pm to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life and legacy and demand the Senate honor her dying wish that her seat be filled after the inauguration next January.
The program will coincide with the first day of the planned confirmation hearings for Donald Trump's pick to replace Ginsburg.
To participate in the event, guests must visit RBG.LIVE to RSVP in advance.
The event will feature remarks and performances by the following:
- Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton
- Speaker Nancy Pelosi
- Fair Fight Action Founder Stacey Abrams
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
- Rep. Ayanna Pressley
- Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy, Virginia Military Institute graduate
- Chelsea Clinton
- Shana Knizhnik, co-author of "The Notorious RBG"
- Sam Bagenstos and Margo Schlanger, former clerks to Justice Ginsburg
- Musician Jon Batiste
- Musician Phoebe Bridgers
- Actress Sophia Bush
- Musician Kathleen Hanna
- Musician Kesha
- Musician Margo Price
- Resistance Revival Chorus
- Author Aminatou Sow
- Artist Michael Stipe
- Musician Hayley Williams
- Artist/Designer/Activist Rosario Dawson
- Feminist Activist/Writer Gloria Steinem
- Director & Academy Award Winning Actress Regina King
- Comedian/Activist/NYT Bestselling Author Chelsea Handler
The event will begin at 8:00PM ET.
