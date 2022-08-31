Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Michael Brigante To Premiere New Comedy Special & Album This Fall

Michael Brigante has been entertaining audiences for more than a decade with his side-splitting comedy and unique brand of storytelling.

Aug. 31, 2022  

MICHAEL BRIGANTE announces the release of his new stand up comedy special "RELAX" premiering worldwide SEPTEMBER 30 on YouTube and Video on Demand. An audio version will also be released that day via Tidal, Apple Music and Spotify.

In his debut stand-up comedy special "RELAX" Michael Brigante hilariously tackles topics that include children's party etiquette, how to spot a taco truck and the unexpected joys of underfunded exotic dancers.

Michael Brigante has been entertaining audiences for more than a decade with his side-splitting comedy and unique brand of storytelling. Having performed to sold-out audiences in comedy clubs and theaters throughout the United States- this Caribbean born, New York City-bred, performer is unapologetic in his approach to humor as he explores topics such as parenting, weight loss and growing up in the city that never sleeps. Energetic, loud and always funny, the crowd is guaranteed to be taken for a ride they'll remember.

"I'm excited to meet people after watching this, so they can tell me how amazing I am. I also look forward to meeting people who didn't like it so I can tell them to RELAX!"




