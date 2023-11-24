Michael Anthony Delivers 'This Moment'

Anthony keeps his release momentum high with This Moment on BLK Leaf Recordings.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 2 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 3 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video

Michael Anthony Delivers 'This Moment'

Following his recent original Hold On, New York producer Michael Anthony keeps his release momentum high with This Moment on BLK Leaf Recordings. 

Gradually building a captivating soundscape, Michael Anthony creates a brooding atmosphere with deep and driving bass. Introducing delicate piano melodies and soaring vocals, this carefully crafted cut floats across different heights and textures, showcasing Michael's innate production talents. Encompassing modern club culture, with a nostalgic touch, Michael invites listeners to get lost in This Moment across its entirety.

Cutting his teeth at clubs across New York City, Michael Anthony is renowned for his bold originals and dance-ready remixes. Performing around the world, from the beaches of Cabo, to nightclubs in Montreal, Michael is at one with audiences no matter where he plays. Releasing alongside many influential artists, he received a personal request from house music legend Stonebridge to remix his classic Sometimes, and So Good. Both remixes charted internationally and helped cement his name within the dance music community.

Releasing on a variety of leading imprints, his music has been released on the likes of Sony Music, Hexagon, Sirup and many more, with his official remix of White Flag by Kings of Tomorrow & Alex Mills peaking at #3 on the Traxsource Progressive 100. No stranger to the 1001 Tracklists Charts and featuring on the top 100 Future House Beatport Chart, Michael receives solid support from key tastemakers, including SiriusXM BPM, Cristoph, Nora En Pure, EDX and many more.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Michael Anthony Delivers This Moment Photo
Michael Anthony Delivers 'This Moment'

Gradually building a captivating soundscape, Michael Anthony creates a brooding atmosphere with deep and driving bass. Introducing delicate piano melodies and soaring vocals, this carefully crafted cut floats across different heights and textures, showcasing Michael's innate production talents. Encompassing modern club culture.

2
Tiffany Poon Presents Diaries | Schumann Photo
Tiffany Poon Presents 'Diaries | Schumann'

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Tiffany Poon, “classical pianist of the new generation”, who makes her Pentatone debut with her album Diaries. Through her vivid interpretation of Robert Schumann's masterpieces, Tiffany invites us on a journey through her musical diary.

3
The Last Rockstars Announce Rescheduled Los Angeles Show Photo
The Last Rockstars Announce Rescheduled Los Angeles Show

Japanese rock supergroup THE LAST ROCKSTARS announced today that they will be postponing their upcoming Los Angeles concert, which was scheduled for November 29 at YouTube Theater, citing unforeseen circumstances. Don't miss this highly anticipated event!

4
Zara Larsson Releases New Holiday Singles Memory Lane & Winter Song Photo
Zara Larsson Releases New Holiday Singles 'Memory Lane' & 'Winter Song'

From good times to seasonal gloom, each track on the festive collection nods to a different aspect of the holiday season. The project will play a pivotal role in Zara’s upcoming holiday performances in Sweden — also titled Honor The Light — on December 8 and 9 in Stockholm and December 16 in Skellefetea.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
CHICAGO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
HADESTOWN