Michael Anthony Delivers 'This Moment'

Following his recent original Hold On, New York producer Michael Anthony keeps his release momentum high with This Moment on BLK Leaf Recordings.

Gradually building a captivating soundscape, Michael Anthony creates a brooding atmosphere with deep and driving bass. Introducing delicate piano melodies and soaring vocals, this carefully crafted cut floats across different heights and textures, showcasing Michael's innate production talents. Encompassing modern club culture, with a nostalgic touch, Michael invites listeners to get lost in This Moment across its entirety.



Cutting his teeth at clubs across New York City, Michael Anthony is renowned for his bold originals and dance-ready remixes. Performing around the world, from the beaches of Cabo, to nightclubs in Montreal, Michael is at one with audiences no matter where he plays. Releasing alongside many influential artists, he received a personal request from house music legend Stonebridge to remix his classic Sometimes, and So Good. Both remixes charted internationally and helped cement his name within the dance music community.



Releasing on a variety of leading imprints, his music has been released on the likes of Sony Music, Hexagon, Sirup and many more, with his official remix of White Flag by Kings of Tomorrow & Alex Mills peaking at #3 on the Traxsource Progressive 100. No stranger to the 1001 Tracklists Charts and featuring on the top 100 Future House Beatport Chart, Michael receives solid support from key tastemakers, including SiriusXM BPM, Cristoph, Nora En Pure, EDX and many more.