Metric Unveil New Song 'All Comes Crashing'

Today, Metric share a new single and video "All Comes Crashing." Listen and watch the video below.

"All Comes Crashing" is the first offering from Metric's upcoming eighth studio album, Formentera, set to release on July 8th. "Not everyone has a conventional life with conventional relationships," says front woman Emily Haines.

"'All Comes Crashing'" is a love song that goes beyond romantic love, it's an expression of solidarity with whoever it is you would want to have beside you in the event of catastrophe. It might be your best friend, it might be your blood brother or your dog. The song is dedicated to those you consider your family, whatever that looks like for you."

The words This Is What Happened flash across the screen in the video and have come to serve as the band's motto as they reckon with the events of the last few years-a band at its peak of creative power attempting to decipher the turbulent world around us, with Haines positioned like a lightning rod in the midst of it, emerging with a fresh new album that sounds like essential Metric.

The band will be hitting the road on a North American headline tour, The Doomscroller Tour, set to kick off this August in Victoria, BC with stops in 39-cities. Complete list of dates below. Metric has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting War Child and their work to empower children and families in communities affected by war throughout the world.

"We're crafting a set list based on fan favorites including deep cuts from Live It Out and Old World, and it's been wild to see how the new songs from Formentera flow with the classics from Fantasies and Synthetica," says Haines. "...I want Metric fans to have the best concert experience possible and feel like they got to escape into another reality with us for the evening."

Tickets for The Doomscroller Tour go on sale to the general public on Fri, May 6 at 10am local time. View the full list of tour dates and get tickets HERE.

Metric are a critically-acclaimed Toronto rock band consisting of Emily Haines, James Shaw, Joshua Winstead and Joules Scott Key. Their last album Art of Doubt was released in 2018 to praise from NPR Music, New York Times, Rolling Stone and more.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

August 11-Royal Theatre-Victoria, BC*

August 12--Royal Theatre-Victoria, BC*

August 13-Orpheum Theatre-Vancouver, BC*

August 15-Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium-Calgary, AB*

August 16-Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium-Calgary, AB*

August 17-Edmonton Convention Centre-Edmonton, AB*

August 19-Conexus Arts Centre-Regina, SK*

August 20-TCU Place-Saskatoon, SK*

August 21-Burton Cummings Theatre-Winnipeg, MB*

August 25-London Music Hall-London, ON†

August 26-Budweiser Stage-Toronto, ON‡

August 27-National Arts Centre-Ottawa, ON†

August 29-MTELUS-Montreal, QC†

August 30-Théâtre Capitole- Quebec City, QC†

September 1-Rebecca Cohn Auditorium-Halifax, NS†

September 2--Rebecca Cohn Auditorium-Halifax, NS†

September 24-The Orange Peel-Asheville, NC

September 25-Brooklyn Bowl-Nashville, TN

September 26-Tabernacle-Atlanta, GA

September 28-House of Blues Dallas-Dallas, TX

September 29-House of Blues Houston-Houston, TX

September 30-ACL Live at The Moody Theater-Austin, TX

October 2-The Van Buren-Phoenix, AZ

October 3-The Observatory North Park-San Diego, CA

October 6-The Wiltern-Los Angeles, CA

October 7-The Fillmore-San Francisco, CA

October 11-McMenamins Crystal Ballroom-Portland, OR

October 12-Moore Theatre-Seattle, WA

October 14-The Depot-Salt Lake City, UT

October 15-The Fillmore Auditorium-Denver, CO

October 17-The Fillmore Minneapolis-Minneapolis, MN

October 18-Chicago Theatre-Chicago, IL

October 19-The Fillmore Detroit-Detroit, MI

October 21-The National-Richmond, VA

October 22-The Fillmore Silver Spring-Silver Spring, MD

October 23-The Fillmore Philadelphia-Philadelphia, PA

October 25-House of Blues Boston-Boston, MA

October 26-Brooklyn Steel-Brooklyn, NY

October 27-Brooklyn Steel-Brooklyn, NY

*with Dear Rouge

†with Bartees Strange

‡with Interpol, Spoon and Bartees Strange