Merna Releases FOR SEASONS: LOVE IN A TIME OF WAR EP

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Palestinian-Canadian R&B and neo-soul artist, GRAMMY-nominated songwriter, and producer Merna has released her new self-produced five-track EP, For Seasons: Love in a Time of War. Featuring Ali Shaheed Muhammad of A Tribe Called Quest and Lucy Pearl on bass throughout, alongside acclaimed Snarky Puppy drummer Larnell Lewis, the 15-minute project is an intimate meditation on love, faith, surrender, and healing, shaped by Merna's lifelong relationship with soul music and her connection to her heritage.

Written in a single five-hour session at the piano, For Seasons: Love in a Time of War began with an unexpected return to the oud, an instrument deeply connected to Merna's cultural roots. That moment of reconnection became the creative starting point for a project that moves between contemporary R&B, neo-soul, organic instrumentation, and elements of West Asian and North African music. Merna later brought the songs to Toronto's historic Revolution Recording, where she continued producing and shaping the project herself.

The tracks unfold as one continuous emotional arc, from 'Made For Greatness,' which she describes as her 'first prayer,' through 'Summer 16,' which reflects on memory and her relationship to Palestine, 'Must Really Like You,' a meditation on surrender and love, and the focus track, 'Four Seasons,' which explores the cycles of life and the tension between holding on and letting go, before closing with 'Reach For Heaven,' a reflection on faith and perseverance.

'I think the greatest act or the most radical act of resistance is to feel, to love and to share,' Merna says, reflecting on creating art amidst global and personal grief. 'It's about storytelling.' For Merna, remaining emotionally open and choosing connection over despair is a conscious, empowering choice—one that grounds her music in hope, healing, and cultural truth.

The project arrives at a significant point in Merna's evolution as an artist. Born in Jordan and raised across Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, Delaware, Seattle, and Toronto, she developed a musical perspective shaped by multiple cultures and a wide-ranging palette of influences. She began her musical journey through piano, vocal training, gospel, classical music, soul, and the music of her Arab heritage. Her path eventually led her into Toronto's hip-hop and R&B community, where she connected with DJ Jazzy Jeff, who became an early mentor and collaborator, and later worked with Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Doc McKinney.

As a sought-after songwriter and vocal producer, with credits including JoJo, Rapsody, Baby Rose, Charlotte Day Wilson, Khamari, Syd, Demi Lovato, and others, earning a GRAMMY nomination for her work on Cory Henry's Operation Funk. After years of shaping music for other artists, Merna returned to her own voice with her 2025 album Ours to Keep, a project centered on love, truth, and remaining open after loss.

With For Seasons: Love in a Time of War, Merna continues that inward journey, creating music that is deeply personal while leaving space for listeners to bring their own experiences to it. At its core, the project is about choosing to remain open: to love, to feel, to surrender, and to find hope even in difficult seasons.

Tracklist

1. Made For Greatness

2. Summer 16

3. Must Really Like You

4. Four Seasons

5. Reach For Heaven

About Merna

Palestinian-Canadian singer, songwriter, and producer Merna moves between R&B, neo-soul, and the music of her heritage. Born in Jordan and raised across West Asia and North America, she developed her musical instincts early on and became a sought-after songwriter and vocal producer, with credits including JoJo, Rapsody, Baby Rose, Charlotte Day Wilson, Khamari, Syd, Demi Lovato, and Cory Henry. Her work with Cory Henry earned her a GRAMMY nomination, while her collaborations have included DJ Jazzy Jeff, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Doc McKinney, and other acclaimed artists and producers. After releasing her 2025 album Ours to Keep, Merna continues to build her own artistic world through music rooted in feeling, storytelling, cultural identity, and emotional honesty.

Photo Credit: William Ukoh



Photo Credit: William Ukoh

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