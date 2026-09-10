Jake Tavill Releases 'Forgotten' + Announces WALK WITH ME Album

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Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Jake Tavill has shared his new single 'Forgotten,' the first preview of his upcoming fourth studio album Walk With Me, out on November 13. The album's closing track serves as the lead single, introducing the project's deeply personal sound, touching on not only love and heartbreak, but trust and existentialism.

Tavill shares, ''Forgotten' began as a love song about not wanting to grow apart during a prolonged period of being away from one another, but really is a deeper want to not be forgotten by those you have loved but can no longer be with. Grasping at something that's already over.'

Walk With Me is a 7-song indie-soul glimpse into the realizations, anxiety, anger, and desperation of holding onto a relationship that wasn't meant to last. The title invites the listener to come along on a journey with Jake through love, heartbreak, nihilism, and hope. Written, recorded, and self-produced at various studios in New York City and New Jersey when Tavill was in his early 20s, young and naive, he hopes listeners take solace in the illogical and relatable rabbit hole that is young love lost.

Walk With Me Tracklist

1. Howl

2. Trust

3. Tomorrow

4. Cloudy

5. Better

6. Game

7. Forgotten

About Jake Tavill

Founder and CEO of studios, entertainment, and media company Indigo Soul NYC and boutique indie label The Color Indigo Records, Jake Tavill is an artist, songwriter, producer, and engineer whose goal in life is to create, and empower others to create, moving art.

A graduate of NYU Tisch's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music and the Village East Conservatory, Jake has released a number of albums (incl. The K-Seoul Sessions, Indigo Child and Twisted Ideology), coordinated Snarky Puppy's renowned GroundUP Music Festival, worked with talented musicians from Jazz to Pop, scored and engineered for Film/TV (notably hit K-Dramas such as It's Okay Not To Be Okay, A Piece of Your Mind, and Doona!), engineered for live and broadcast productions in world class venues such as Radio City Music Hall, and has had the pleasure to perform for audiences around the world.

As an artist, soulful melodies, empathetic lyrics, and moving instrumentation define his music, drawing influence from classic icons of soul, funk, and jazz like Marvin Gaye, Bill Withers, P-Funk and Miles Davis - as well as innovative modern music-makers like Snarky Puppy, Vulfpeck, Moonchild, and Robert Glasper (who taught Jake at NYU.) His music has garnered airplay on over 200 radio stations internationally.

Photo Credit: Zachary Grullon | Download Hi-Res



Photo Credit: Zachary Grullon | Download Hi-Res

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