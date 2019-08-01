Memphis Rapper Kevo Muney Premieres HURTIN Video

Following the release of his "Gotta Get The Muney" video last month and the Who Am I: Reloaded mixtape earlier this year, rapper Kevo Muney (a.k.a. Baby GOAT) is back again, dropping "Hurtin" via World Star. With co-signs from Tay Keith, BlocBoy JB, Kevin Gates, Gunna and more and his vow to "bring soul back to rap," the 18-year-old emcee has no plans of slowing down any time soon.

Watch the "Hurtin" video here:

Previously released tracks "Don't Know Me"feat. Action Pack AP and "Back Against The Wall" are getting Memphis radio time, have amassed more than 15 million streams and counting, and can be found on Kevo's latest 15 track mixtape Who Am I: Reloaded, released in May.

Kevo Muney is the youngest child out of eight siblings, with his early memories of singing around the house at age 4. Between the ages of 8 and 10, Kevo would walk from South Memphis to Beale Street to sing for money. He would busk for hours, eventually convincing the man who policed the street to allow him to stay past midnight.

Growing up in one of the toughest neighborhoods in South Memphis, rapping came naturally to him, using the art form as a means of therapy to talk about his surroundings. As of today, Kevo's entire housing projects where he grew up in has been demolished. In its place are new condos and apartments, forcing the people he grew up around to spread to other areas of Memphis because they couldn't afford the housing - a result of gentrification.

Kevo built his following through street mixtapes, releasing underground favorites like Rehabilitation and Another World. "I Grind," featuring King Arti, was his first song to pop in 2017, becoming popular among Memphis rap fans. Since then, local staples like Tay Keith and BlocBoy JB have shouted him out, and he's expanded his presence in the game by opening for Kevin Gates and Gunna. Kevo released his current mixtape Who Am I: Reloaded in May.

This year, he appeared on Don Trip's Don't Feed the Guerillas album on a song called "Where I Come From." Trip wanted to work with him because he was a "breath of fresh air" for the Memphis rap scene.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You