MelodyVR To Release Four New Shows This Thanksgiving

MelodyVR, the leading virtual reality music platform, has announced the Thanksgiving release of fantastic performances from The Head and the Heart, Zedd, Young Thug and Trippie Redd. All exclusively available in immersive 360° virtual reality via the MelodyVR app for smartphone or Oculus VR headset, these shows will be released on Thursday, November 28 via smartphones and VR headset. The MelodyVR app can be downloaded at on.melodyvr.com/App.

The Head and the Heart

The Sylvee, Madison, WI

Filmed at Madison, WI's premier new concert venue, The Sylvee, The Head and the Heart perform fan favorites "Lost in My Mind" and "Rivers and Roads" as well as new hits "Honeybee", "See You Through My Eyes" and "Missed Connection" from their latest album, Living Mirage. "It's a pretty cool thing to be able to give anyone that hasn't ever had a chance to see us live an opportunity to experience our show right up front, on the stage," said the band. "And even for those that have traveled city by city with us, we hope that watching our show in VR will be a different, intimate experience."

The Head and the Heart's Living Mirage, the band's fourth full-length album, was released on Warner Records/ Reprise Records to critical praise earlier this year. The album's lead single "Missed Connection" went on to earn the #1 position on the AAA Chart, Mediabase and BDS alternative charts and Alternative Charts. This marks the band's second #1 at Alternative, having previously landed the position for "All We Ever Knew" (Signs of Light), which also held the #1 spot at AAA for nine straight weeks in 2016. Initially self-released in 2011, The Head and the Heart's self-titled breakout debut produced instant classics including "Rivers and Roads," "Down in the Valley" and "Lost in My Mind" (#1 at AAA) and is now Certified Gold. Their last two albums, 2013's Let's Be Still and 2016's Signs of Light, settled into Billboard's Top 10 albums chart, with Signs of Light securing the #1 position on Rock Album Charts. They have appeared in Cameron Crowe's Roadies, with music featured in countless other commercials, films and TV, among them Corona, Silver Linings Playbook and more. The band has established their status as a touring powerhouse, having landed prime time mainstage slots at Coachella, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. In total, the band has performed 15 times on national television including appearances on Ellen, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Austin City Limits with more to come in the coming months.

Zedd

LA State Historical Park, LA

"Zedd In The Park was one of my favorite shows this year and I'm so excited for my fans to be able to experience it in such a cool way with MelodyVR," said Zedd. Thanks to MelodyVR, Zedd fans can now be up close and personal at one of the most talked-about Zedd shows in recent memory. Viewers can choose their spot at LA State Historical Park and witness an anthem-packed performance-of-a-lifetime from the multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer. A celebration of electronic music with spectacular visuals, it's easy to see why Zedd described the now annual Zedd in the Park one-day festival as "The biggest show of my career."

Young Thug

Wireless Festival, London

The iconoclastic Atlanta rapper, whose influence helped birth a whole new subgenre of rap music, dominates this London festival stage in this famous performance. With MelodyVR, fans will find themselves front and center for a totally electric performance from one of the most exciting rappers of the decade.

Trippie Redd

Wireless Festival, London

Renowned for his horror movie visuals and emo-rap sound, this UK performance is one like no other. Fans can have fun spotting the KISS and Marilyn Manson punk-metal influences in the energy of this Ohio rapper's festival set.





