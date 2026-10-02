Melly Mike Drops New Single "Turnin Your Back" Ahead of TIME4WAR EP

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Billboard-charting Minneapolis artist and Epic Records standout Melly Mike has released his new single, 'Turnin Your Back,' the latest offering ahead of his forthcoming EP, TIME4WAR. The track finds Melly in defiant form, keeping score of the loyalty lost along the way and moving with renewed conviction as he builds on the momentum sparked by his viral hit 'Young Black & Rich.'

'Turnin Your Back' is available now.

Melly Mike comes roaring through on the track with nothing left to prove, just total recall of who switched sides. Instead of letting it go, he burns those bridges himself and makes it clear he's back and reloaded. Over charged, synth-heavy production, his signature gruff delivery moves between explosive declarations and flashes of melody, giving the record the feel of a hard-earned victory lap.

Melly Mike learned early what it meant to work for what he wanted. Raised in a small Minnesota town by Liberian immigrant parents, he spent his afternoons buried in the library, focused on manga and beats, then carried that same determination into the U.S. Army. Enlisting straight out of high school, he went on to earn Soldier of the Year honors twice during six years of service, building the discipline that still drives everything he does today. On the verge of a promotion to sergeant, he faced a decision: stay in a career that was working, or chase the one he actually wanted. 'I chose the unknown,' he says.

What came next turned into a viral phenomenon. An affirmation born out of 5 a.m. runs and cold showers evolved into 'Young Black & Rich,' and when 11-year-old Indonesian boat racer Rayyan Arkan Dikha danced to it from the bow of a boat during the traditional Pacu Jalur race, the song became inseparable from the 'aura farming' craze that swept the globe. Everyone from Travis Kelce and iShowSpeed to KSI, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan joined in as the record racked up tens of millions of streams, cracked the top 50 of Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, inspired its own Fortnite emote, and eventually sent Melly to Indonesia as the Pacu Jalur festival's Global Ambassador, proof the moment had grown far beyond the clip itself.

That breakthrough opened the door to Melly's next phase with Epic Records, where each release has revealed more of the artist behind the song that first put the world on notice. 'The Same' explored the changes that come with success, 'God's Time' leaned into faith and purpose, and 'All I Need' captured the hunger still pushing him forward. Now, 'Turnin Your Back' leads the way into TIME4WAR, bringing the experiences, ambition and mindset that have shaped his journey into one body of work.

'Turnin Your Back' is out now, with TIME4WAR still to come.

Photo Credit: Epic Records



Photo Credit: Epic Records

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