Melanie Pfirrman Releases Music Video for 'Suda' (feat. Pitbull And IAmChino)

Melanie Pfirrman - "Suda" (feat. Pitbull and IAmChino)

The bars and nightclubs might be temporarily shut down, but that doesn't mean you still can't dance and sweat to the steamy new video for "Suda." The Curb Records artist first came onto the pop scene in 2016 with her Top 10 Radio Disney hit "Go Steady" which has amassed more than 1 million career streams to date. Soon after, she moved to Miami to work with producer, songwriter, and frequent Pitbull collaborator IAmChino. It was during these sessions that "Suda" was born, and the steamy dance-worthy track quickly caught the attention of Pitbull himself. Pfirrman and Pitbull confidently trade vocals on the track seamlessly alternating between English and Spanish. Pitbull is also highly prominent in the new music video for the single, as the two let loose in a Miami nightclub.

When asked what it was like collaborating with the Latin superstar, Pfirrman had this to say: "He's big on artist development and interested in helping new artists from the ground up, which is awesome and not very common in this business so it was cool to just have him jump on and be so adamant about wanting to be on the track. It's been an absolute whirlwind."

"Suda" has been gaining early momentum with over 54.9k Spotify Steams and has also been added to the Spotify New Music Latin, India, Canada, Germany & Switzerland, New Music Now, Novedades Viernes Peru and Topsify Latin Nation playlists. Pfirrman also has over 2.2 million steams and 1.5 million YouTube Views over the course of her career.

For more information about Melanie Pfirrman be sure to check out her official website at: https://melaniepfirrman.com/ and follow her keep up wither her on social media by following her Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, and Instagram!





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You