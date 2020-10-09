Meilir Releases Brilliant Album 'In Tune'

Acclaimed experimental singer-songwriter Meilir has announced the release of his captivating debut album. 'In Tune' which will be available via Gwdihŵ Records (Goo-dee-who - the Welsh word for owl) at all DSPs and streaming services on December 4th 2020.

Produced by Charlie Francis (R.E.M., The High Llamas, Sweet Baboo) at his Loft Studio in Cardiff, 'In Tune', Meilir's eagerly anticipated debut album has been a long time coming but promises a thrilling and exciting musical journey for the listener. 'In Tune' rewards repeated listening, to really get under the skin of these thought-provoking compositions.

"My records are very personal to me," says Meilir, "one of the reasons they take so long for me to complete I think. There are themes on the album 'In Tune' that carry from my first records; I suppose that the music I write is like a sound track to my life in a way. Some of the demos and ideas are around eight years old; it's been good to take a little longer over the process of writing and recording. By taking a little longer over the recording process than I have in the past there is more depth and individuality to the music. It will be so nice to finally release these songs to the world."

Meilir is one of contemporary music's most provocative and audacious new artists, melding expert songcraft with a fearless lyrical approach and wildly eclectic sonic sensibility. Born and raised in Flintshire, North Wales, he first made waves in his youth as a classically trained pianist and vocalist. Despite his early success, Meilir grew frustrated with the classical world's artistic limitations, yearning instead to create something altogether his own. He co-founded cult Cardiff combo Manchuko, making their live debut with a nationally broadcast appearance on the Welsh-language free-to-air television channel, S4C.

Still, Meilir continued to feel creatively constrained and in 2009 began crafting his own unique music, creating innovative soundscapes with an idiosyncratic blend of piano, electric guitar, and assorted synthesizers with such unlikely instrumentation as a thumb piano, an antique typewriter, wine glasses, even a tray full of gravel. A series of critically acclaimed singles and EPs followed, including 2009's BYDD WYCH, 2011's CELLAR SONGS, and the 2014 single, "Arabella," all available now via Meilir's Bandcamp HERE. The single "It Begins" in 2019 followed the 2018 single, "Glasshouse," that featured on Killing Moon Records' influential NEW MOONS VOL. X compilation, available for streaming and download HERE.

As resourceful on stage as he is in the studio, Meilir has been hailed for his intimate and imaginative live performances. Aside from headline shows, Meilir has opened for The Joy Formidable on their sold out European tour and supported such like-minded artists as Cate Le Bon, Tiny Ruins, Faust, and the legendary Michael Rother (NEU), as well as festival performances spanning Green Man, FOCUS Wales, Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and Llangollen Fringe Festival.

