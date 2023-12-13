Megan Thee Stallion to Release Two Movie Musical Songs on Friday: Everything to Know About Her THE COLOR PURPLE & MEAN GIRLS Songs

Megan Thee Stallion is releasing two songs from two different movie musicals on Friday.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

The Grammy-winning rapper is featured on songs from The Color Purple soundtrack and the Mean Girls soundtrack. Both singles will be released this Friday, December 15.

Ahead of their respective releases, find out everything you need to know about Megan Thee Stallion's songs from the upcoming movie musical soundtracks.

About Megan Thee Stallion's The Color Purple Song

Megan Thee Stallion is featured on the upcoming soundtrack for the 2023 movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple. The soundtrack, featuring songs from the film and songs inspired from it, is set to be released on Friday.

Also joining her on "The Color Purple (Music From and Inspired By)" is Alicia KeysMary J. BligeJennifer Hudson, Usher, Coco Jones, H.E.R., Missy Elliot Keyshia Cole, Jorja Smith, Black Thought, Mary Mary, and more.

While the name of Megan Thee Stallion's song is unknown, it has been confirmed through a recent trailer that it is a remix of "Hell No!," a song perfrmed by Danielle Brooks as Sofia in the movie. Get a preview of the song here:

About Megan Thee Stallion's Mean Girls Song

Megan Thee Stallion is teaming up with Reneé Rapp for a new song on the Mean Girls movie musical soundtrack. "Not My Fault" from "Mean Girls (Music From the Motion Picture)" is set to drop on Friday, December 15.

Megan Thee Stallion announced the new single while introducing Rapp during a TikTok concert event.

"It's your girl, Megan Thee Stallion, AKA the 'Black Regina George,' and I am so excited to introduce my girl to the stage," she said Sunday. "We have a new song coming out for Mean Girls. That's right! Give it up for the new 'Fantastic Plastic,' Reneé Rapp."

Information on other featured artists and a release date for the full Mean Girls soundtrack are currently being kept under wraps. Pre-save the new single here.

Megan Thee Stallion Musical Theatre History

While Megan Thee Stallion has never been seen on stage in a full-length musical, she was recently seen on screen in Dicks the Musical. Starring alongside Josh Sharp, Aaron Jackson, Megan Mullally, Nathan Lane, and Bowen Yang, she played a powerful CEO of a company. Watch her in the film and hear "Out Alpha the Alpha" in the musical movie here:



Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

