Megan Moroney to Return to Mohegan Sun Arena for Two-Night Run

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Multi-platinum hitmaker, critically adored singer/songwriter, and record-breaking headliner Megan Moroney returns to Connecticut for a special two-night performance at 8:00pm on Saturday, December 5th and Sunday, December 6th at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10:00am on Friday, October 9th via Ticketmaster, and at the Mohegan Sun Box Office the next day, subject to availability.

Just a few years after making her debut, Megan Moroney has ascended to a truly stratospheric level of stardom. Now entering a next-level era with her third studio album Cloud 9, the Georgia-bred phenomenon cemented her status as a towering force in country music with her Gold-certified sophomore LP Am I Okay? — a 2024 release that marked the year's third-biggest Billboard 200 debut from a female country artist and earned raves from major publications like The New York Times and Rolling Stone (including gracing the cover of the iconic magazine's Future of Music issue).

Since the arrival of the blockbuster album (whose standouts include her two-time Platinum No. 1 hit 'Am I Okay?' and Platinum-certified 'No Caller ID'), the Emo Cowgirl has made history with her game-changing Am I Okay? Tour — a sold out headline run that shattered attendance records at multiple venues throughout the U.S.

Moroney's fast-growing list of accolades includes being honored as Storyteller of the Year at Variety's 2025 Hitmakers celebration and receiving the Rulebreaker Award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event, in addition to winning the first-ever Best Country prize at the 2025 MTV VMAs, New Female Artist of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards, and New Artist of the Year at the 2024 CMA Awards.

About Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena is one of the busiest sports & entertainment venues in the world and recently was named the 'Best Casino Concert Venue' in the 2026 Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards. In 2021, the 10,000-seat Arena also received its first worldwide '#1 Indoor Arena' ranking for its size from both Pollstar and VenuesNow. The arena is also an eight-time winner of 'Arena of the Year' by the Academy of Country Music and was recognized as 'Best Casino/Resort Venue of the Year' at the 37th Annual Pollstar Awards in 2026, an award Mohegan Sun Arena also won in 2024. The award-winning venue also celebrates its 25th anniversary in November 2026 with two special performances by Metallica. For more information on concerts and other events, visit mohegansun.com/entertainment or call 1.888.226.7711. Complimentary self-parking is always available.

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