Meet Me @ The Altar Releases New Single 'Hit Like a Girl'

Rising pop-punk trio Meet Me @ The Altar have released their brand-new single "Hit Like A Girl." As part of their ongoing efforts to elevate female voices and stories throughout Women's History Month and beyond, Facebook partnered with the band to release an anthemic tribute track, inspired by thousands of crowdsourced posts and messages shared by women across the platform. "Hit Like A Girl" is available to stream and download starting today via Fueled By Ramen HERE. Watch an accompanying visual for the track below.

Meet Me @ The Altar elaborated, "People are so supportive of us on social media. It's really cool to see all of the comments and DMs of people who don't even necessarily listen to punk rock, but they're just cheering us on. It's really cool to feel like our music is bringing together people that wouldn't have been brought together otherwise. We feel lucky to be in this position. In general, we try to be the best role models we could be for our fans."

The band asked their fans to post, comment and DM the band about what being a woman means to them and then went into production mode, writing a track inspired by those posts, elevating the voices of these women. The song is designed to capture the spirit and showcase the power and resiliency of women and what it means to support one another and come together toward one vision. Check out a behind the scenes look at the making of "Hit Like a Girl," which debuted across Facebook, HERE.

"Hit Like A Girl" is Meet Me @ The Altar's first new song of the year, and follows the band's major label debut single "Garden," which was released in October alongside the announcement of their signing to Fueled By Ramen. The critically acclaimed track is available to stream and download now HERE. Watch the song's vibrant music video, which premiered on The FADER, HERE. Listen to an official acoustic rendition of the song HERE. "Garden" graced best songs of 2020 lists by NPR Music, The FADER, and Refinery 29, and Meet Me @ The Altar has already been named an artist to watch in 2021 by Rolling Stone, Nylon, and more.

Crossing state lines and breaking all kinds of boundaries, the group's members-Edith Johnson [vocals], Téa Campbell [guitar], and Ada Juarez [drums]-initially met online, bonding over the likes of Paramore and Twenty One Pilots and agreeing on a need for more representation in pop punk. Instead of waiting for somebody else to do it, they stepped up and became that representation as three proud women of color playing lightning fast riffs, pounding out double kicks, and chanting huge hooks.

Stay tuned for more new music from Meet Me @ The Altar soon.

Watch the new video here:

Photo Credit: Lindsey Byrnes