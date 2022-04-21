Mazare Teams Up With AMIDY For Lead Single 'Otherside' Off Forthcoming EP

Renowned DJ/producer Mazare is back on the release radar with 'Otherside', the first lead single to be released ahead of his 4-track 'Wide Awake and Dreaming' EP slated to drop later next month.

This time around, he's joined alongside venerated Los Angeles-based talent AMIDY, who lends his signature hard-hittting production flair to the track. Out now via Seven Lions' imprint Ophelia Records, 'Otherside' is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

The dreamy, atmospheric track begins with a soothing ambiance paired perfectly with the flowing, textured vocal performance. A series of synths are introduced into the sonic space, and the pace of the melodic track quickly begins to pick up with each passing second. A rising tension is expertly crafted with ease as the buildup gains momentum.

A series of larger-than-life bass drops ensue, leaving the listener in awe. The emotionally-charged lyricism serves as a great addition to the soaring, anthemic qualities the tune possesses and is eventually joined by the high octane drum and bass sensibilities Mazare is so well known for. In all, 'Otherside' serves as an exciting glimpse of what fans can expect with his imminent EP on the horizon.

By creating cinematic vibes and developing immersive stories, AMIDY takes one away from everyday life and into a world of fantasy. Finding purpose in everyday struggles and giving hope to those that are feeling alone in the fight, you will find yourself relating to the stories that are effortlessly told through heart pounding rhythms and ethereal melodies.

Nolan Atkins, the creator of AMIDY, desires to unite each individual listener to one another. The name itself means "peace between nations through dance". This can only be accomplished through the unique way he pushes the boundaries of music.

Massimo Pezzetta, known as Mazare, is an Italian DJ/producer who has been releasing his own unique take on electronic dance music since his 2017 Spinnin' Records-released collaboration with Vorwerk, 'You're The One'. Since, his music has caught the attention of renowned labels such as Monstercat, Spinnin' Records, Seeking Blue, Ophelia, and Gud Vibrations, to name a few.

His 5-track 2021 EP 'Paracosm' served as a pivotal career point, going on to garner widespread critical acclaim in the short amount of time since its release. Recently, he's also launched his own radio show 'The Paracosm' via Insomniac Radio, which places a central focus on melodic drum and bass, in addition to heavier dubstep and rock influences.

He also boasts over 191k monthly listeners via Spotify and commands over 4k followers via SoundCloud, a highly impressive feat that is sure to be effortlessly topped by the venerated powerhouse moving forward.

Listen to the new single here: