Maya's Radio Orchestra Releases New Single 'Suntrap'

Maya's Radio Orchestra has released the luminescent new single "Suntrap," available on all streaming services now.

The song is about Maya's uncomfortable realization that capitalism and the need for productivity are incompatible with human nature, and are having a detrimental effect on communal mental health.

"When I wrote this song it was the end of February, and the midst of a very long dark, damp, Glasgow winter, and I was feeling very down," says Maya. "We underestimate how difficult the winter in Scotland can be, all whilst having to continue with our day-to-day lives as if we're not affected by nature and the lack of sunlight."

Despite the darker inspiration, "Suntrap" is a feel good song - a celebration of humanity and of taking joy in the small moments in life. A sunshiney vibe that takes us out of the dark and into summer."My favourite place is sitting high up on Arthur's seat in the balmy spring air and watching the traffic move below, leaving trails of light like fireworks or streams of fire. I wanted to encapsulate those moments of calmness and peaceful living within the song," says Maya.

The song hints at dusty underground jazz bars with sweeping strings, swirling harps and honey-like vocals, with an understated piano underpinning the structure that fully supports the warm arrangement. It's easy jazz but with elements of classical music and triphop, a melting pot of influences coalesce supported by Maya's masterful writing and playing of strings, harps, piano and glockenspiel.

The expanded jazz band is punctuated with glittering whispers of synths from producer Lauren Gilmour whilst lazy drums reminiscent of Portishead or Zero 7 keep us in a dreamlike trance.

"Suntrap" was written by Sam MacAdam, Rusina Lukekh, and Jamie Campbell, produced, mixed, and mastered by Lauren Gilmour, and features harp, strings, piano, vocals, and glockenspiel by Sam MacAdam, bass guitar by Andrew McDowell, and drums by Audrey Tait.

Maya is a Glasgow based British-Nepali singer-songwriter, harpist, pianist and violinist who creates textures with dense harmonies, classical instrumentation and pithy lyrics. Conceptual philosophies are packaged within jaunty melodies and poetry.

Maya is a recipient of the prestigious Paolo Nutini Scholarship for songwriting through the University of the West of Scotland where she is studying a masters in Songwriting. She's interested in what it means to be human, and how that tension resolves itself in modern living. Classically trained, she uses her instrumental skills as tools to give light and colour to her work, masterfully borrowing between genres to create her own soundworld of chamber pop-folk-jazz, with a pinch of trip hop.

Maya's previous single was aired on BBC Scotland (Travelling Folk), along with features and interviews in Rock and Roamer, Teal Cheese, Rattler Mag, and Indie Music Discovery.