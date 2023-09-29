Maya Delilah Releases New Single 'Necklace'

Today, London-based singer-songwriter and guitarist Maya Delilah released her new single “Necklace” via Blue Note/Capitol.

“‘Necklace' is a song about feeling so connected to someone whilst also having doubts and worries,” says Maya. “Something I think we all feel from time to time. It was written in LA with Josh Grant and Trey Campbell. The song came together faster than most songs I've made and is one of my favourites. It feels nostalgic, warm, and perfect for a road trip drive.”  

“Necklace” follows Maya's bittersweet love song “Silver Lining,” which was praised by The Line of Best Fit who said “Showcasing the infinite extent of her artistry by delving into new depths of song-writing, Maya Delilah is definitely one to watch next year.”

Her previous single “Pretty Face” was a soulful pop-rock slow jam that turned a disappointing relationship into an amusing and irrepressible kiss-off showcasing Maya's delightfully pointed sense of humor and impressive guitar chops. Maya also made a memorable appearance on the 2022 collection Blue Note Re:imagined II where she put her own distinct twist on Cassandra Wilson's cover of Neil Young's “Harvest Moon.”  

A 23-year-old singer-songwriter and guitarist from North London, Maya attended the prestigious BRIT School whose alumni include Adele, Amy Winehouse, and FKA twigs, among many others. While building up a devoted following on Tik Tok and Instagram where she gained notice for her incredible guitar abilities, Maya started self-releasing music in 2020 and has already racked up more than 50 million streams of fan favorites including “Breakup Season,” “Tangerine Dream,” and “Moonflower.”

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Donny Johnson



