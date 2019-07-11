Maxi Priest Shares Music Video For I'M ALRIGHT feat. Shaggy

International superstar Maxi Priest has shared the music video for his latest single "I'm Alright (feat. Shaggy)", the first single off of his forthcoming album It All Comes Back To Love. Fans can watch the music video via HipHopDX below.

Produced entirely by Shaggy, It All Comes Back To Love is set to release on August 30th via S-Curve Records. Fans can stream and purchase the single here, as well as the new remix, I'm Alright (feat. Shaggy) [Dancehall Mix], here.

Watch the video here:

It All Comes Back To Love will be available for pre-order on August 2nd, with an instant-grat download available with purchase. It All Comes Back To Love is the follow-up to 2014's Easy To Love.

Only a handful of singers succeed in transcending their genre without losing the essence of who they are. Maxi is one of those artists whose own unique vision has led him to tremendous international success, being the first reggae artist to have a No. 1 hit worldwide, including the U.S. Billboard charts.

Maxi is the first British-born singer to graduate from the London reggae sound-system Saxon Studio International, introducing the sound of lovers' rock to a global audience. Before joining Saxon, Maxi embraced Rastafari and served an apprenticeship with South London soundsystem Negus Negast and the legendary Jah Shaka. Throughout his entire career, Maxi has adhered to the principles of his faith by making conscious music of all kinds.

Maxi Priest's upcoming album It All Comes Back To Love is set to release on August 23rd via S-Curve Records. For more information, please visit: http://www.maxipriest.com/

It All Comes Back To Love tracklisting:

1. I'm Alright (Feat. Shaggy)

2. Free Falling

3. Cool Nuh (Feat. Shaggy)

4. If I Was Your Man

5. It All Comes Back To Love

6. If I Could Change It

7. It's A Summer Vibe (Feat. Bounty Killer, & Che Sav)

8. Anything You Want (Feat. Shaggy, Anthony Hamilton, & Estelle)

9. Out In The Rain (Feat. Inner Circle)

10. My Pillow

Upcoming tour dates:

July 20th - Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

July 27th - Danbury, CT @ Ives Concerts Park

August 4th - Brooklyn, NY @ Ford Amphitheatre

August 10th - Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

August 16th - Clarendon, Jamaica @ Apple Estate Rum Day Celebration

September 14th - San Juan, Puerto Rico @ Vivo Beach Club

November 30 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun





