Max Styler Unveils SWEET Off Forthcoming SUPERNATURAL EP

Max Styler creates a slick sunset groove on "Sweet," featuring vocalist Alex Hosking. Deep, funk-filled basslines and jazzy instrumentation provide the backbone to this sophisticated house single. Buy and stream here!



"Sweet" is the third single to be released from Max Styler's forthcoming Supernatural EP. Due out later this summer on Dim Mak, Supernatural promises to continue Max Styler's voyage into sun-kissed house music. Recent EP cuts "Gimme That Funk" and "Animal" have already seen support from the likes of Diplo and David Guetta.



This weekend Max heads to Las Vegas to play some of these new tracks poolside during EDC Weekend. Catch him at the Proximity presented Dim Mak Takeover at Wet Republic on Monday, May 20th, where he'll perform alongside labelmates Two Friends, BIJOU and Prince Fox.

Max Styler 2019 Tour Dates

May 20 - Dim Mak EDC Takeover at Wet Republic - Las Vegas, NV

June 1st @ Larimer Lounge - Denver, CO

In just a few years, Max Styler has graduated from musical whiz kid to accomplished and seasoned producer. Since signing to Dim Mak when he was only 18 years old, Styler's unique sound and impeccable production skills have earned him both commercial appeal and underground clout. His track "Roller Coaster" rose to #3 on the Beatport charts during its first week, and he followed it with the epic MAKJ collaboration "Knock Me Down," which was licensed by Starz for their 2017 fall season promo. That same year Styler experimented with whimsical melodies and vocals on "Secrets" featuring CXLOE and "Heroes" with Nevve, before shifting to more festival-oriented material in 2018. "Shakalaka," his four way collaboration with Steve Aoki, Deorro and MAKJ, amassed close to a million plays in the first week of being released and the artists came together to perform the track at Coachella 2018. The year was later highlighted by his acclaimed EP, Feel It. The EP's title track became Styler's best performing record at radio to date, peaking at #24 on Billboard's Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart and earning regular rotation at key dance radio platforms such as iHeartRadio's Evolution and SiriusXM's BPM. Outside of his own original material, Styler also lent his production touch to a collaborative remix (with TWERL) of Diplo and Lil Xan's "Color Blind" and was also tapped to assemble a mix for BBC Radio 1's Diplo and Friendsshow. If one thing is for sure, Max Styler is always evolving-and we can't wait to be along for the ride.





