Mattia Cupelli Releases Provocative 'EGERIA' Single & Video

Ambient-electronic producer Mattia Cupelli has released his latest single 'EGERIA' on the 21st of May, accompanied by a unique video. The single heralds the approach of his upcoming album, RUINS which will be released on the 9th of July via MC Records. This follows the release of the album's first single, 'MONOLITH' which was accompanied by an eerie video. Cupelli has received support from the tastemaker publications including CLASH Magazine, Son Of Marketing, Mxdwn, Rumore and XS Noize to name a few. In total, the producer has earned over 76 million plays on Youtube and Spotify alone with features on the Sir Chillicious Youtube channel and La Belle Musique's Spotify Playlist to boot.

Hailing from Rome, Italy, the producer seeks inspiration in the classics, calling upon the likes of Nils Frahm, Nicolas Jaar, Ryuichi Sakamoto. As he creates his own unique style, Mattia Cupelli uses neo-classical influences and modern concepts, blurring the line between electronic and organic. Calling to mind the likes of Tim Hecker, Ben Frost and Forest Swords, the producer manages to create fantasy worlds within his music.

Opening with dark tones and underlying tensions, Mattia Cupelli takes ambient sounds and distorts them within 'EGERIA', tugging at the tones and drawing them into an ominous yet feminine world of sound. A tribute to the Roman nymph of the same name, the single reveals another piece of the puzzle that creates the producer's upcoming album.

Speaking of the single, Mattia Cupelli tells us: "EGERIA is like an endless cycle of time. Past, present and future are in the same place, as we were and will be as human beings. But some things are just timeless."



