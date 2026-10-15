Matthew O'Neill to Release LP THROUGH TO US; Shares Track 'Descent'
The album features experimental compositions shaped through collaboration with land and water, with the focus track 'Descent' merging field recordings with dramatic.
Catskills-based composer, songwriter, and sound artist Matthew O'Neill will release his album, Through to Us, on October 16, via his nonprofit label Panther Mountain.
The album is a collection of experimental compositions shaped through direct collaboration with land, water, and the unseen — field recordings, synthesizers, acoustic instrumentation, and alternative recording techniques woven together through deep listening and an ongoing relationship with place.
As a final look into the world of Through to Us, O'Neill has shared focus track and video 'Descent.' The track is a balance of a field recording merging with swirling and dramatic sonic textures that builds, true to its name, into a crescendo reflecting a literal and symbolic descent down a mountain to a rushing stream.
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