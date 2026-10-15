Matthew O'Neill to Release LP THROUGH TO US; Shares Track 'Descent'

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Catskills-based composer, songwriter, and sound artist Matthew O'Neill will release his album, Through to Us, on October 16, via his nonprofit label Panther Mountain.

The album is a collection of experimental compositions shaped through direct collaboration with land, water, and the unseen — field recordings, synthesizers, acoustic instrumentation, and alternative recording techniques woven together through deep listening and an ongoing relationship with place.

As a final look into the world of Through to Us, O'Neill has shared focus track and video 'Descent.' The track is a balance of a field recording merging with swirling and dramatic sonic textures that builds, true to its name, into a crescendo reflecting a literal and symbolic descent down a mountain to a rushing stream.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 12 Hrs 00 Min 51 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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