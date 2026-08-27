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Matthew O'Neill Announces THROUGH TO US LP, Shares Title Track and Video

The Catskills-based composer recorded the album through collaborations with land, water, and place under his label Panther Mountain.

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Matthew O'Neill Announces THROUGH TO US LP, Shares Title Track and Video

Matthew O'Neill, a Catskills-based composer, sound artist, and producer, has announced his new experimental composition LP Through to Us, out October 16 via his nonprofit label Panther Mountain.

The collection of experimental compositions are shaped through deep listening and collaborations with land, water, and place - blending field recordings, synthesizers, and acoustic instrumentation with alternative recording techniques.

O'Neill also shared the titular single and video 'Through to Us,' a soundscape composition that acts as a reply to the natural world, responding intuitively to the sounds of nature on synthesizer and piano, driven by the surrounding landscape, both seen and unseen.

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