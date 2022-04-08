Matteo Bocelli Teams up With Sebastián Yatra on New Single 'Until She's Gone / Tu Luz Quedo'

Italian singer-songwriter Matteo Bocelli and Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra released a romantic new single as a three-track EP with renditions of the song in English ("Until She's Gone"), Spanish ("Tu Luz Quedó") and Italian ("Un Attimo di Te").

The tender ballad conveying regrets and hope for reconciliation, performed remarkably by the acclaimed vocalists, who are accompanied by poignant piano and soaring strings, is complemented with a stunning music video shot in the Mediterranean island of Malta.

All three versions of the song were produced by Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres, who have helmed such multi-Platinum hits as Luis Fonsi's "Despacito." Matteo Bocelli wrote the track with Jez Ashurst and Emma Rohan (Little Mix, Susan Boyle). Yatra collaborated with Matteo on the Spanish lyrics.

Matteo Bocelli says, "'Until She's Gone' is an incredible romantic ballad that I had the pleasure of singing with my friend Sebastián Yatra. I met him two years ago and we immediately connected on a musical and personal level. I am so honored to sing this song with him in Spanish, English and Italian. It is truly an international project."

Sebastián Yatra added, "Matteo is a terrific artist and I am deeply excited about singing such a beautiful song with him and about having the opportunity of doing so in Spanish, English and also Italian. I've always been inspired by the Italian language and their music, starting from Matteo's father Andrea Bocelli. Matteo and I had a spectacular time in Malta shooting the video and hopefully we will get to sing this song live many times."

Bocelli and Yatra perform the three versions outdoors, directed by Italian filmmaker Cosimo Alemà. The video for "Tu Luz Quedó," which was released today, can be viewed HERE. Watch for the YouTube Premiere of the official video for "Until She's Gone" on Monday, April 11, and for the "Un Attimo di Te" official video soon after.

Listen to the new release here:

Watch the new music video for "Tu Luz Quedó" here: