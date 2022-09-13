Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Matt Stell Announces Headlining 'Man Made Tour 2022'

Tickets are on sale beginning this Friday, September 16.

Sep. 13, 2022  

RECORDS Nashville chart-topping, Platinum-selling artist Matt Stell will kick off his headlining "Man Made Tour 2022" later this month, playing seventeen dates into December.

Tickets are on sale beginning this Friday, September 16 here and kicking off September 30 in Tuscaloosa, AL at Druid City Music Hall. Special guests for the tour include George Birge and Kyle Clark.

"The boys and I are fueling up the bus and taking the show on the road this fall," shares Stell. "The 'Man Made Tour '22' is coming close to you so get your tickets and come party with us!"

Stell had the opportunity to hone his own headlining show as a special guest on tour with Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion and Chris Young in recent years. His current single, "Man Made" is the follow-up to No. 1s "Prayed For You" and "Everywhere But On" and is the lead track from a forthcoming new project, due later this year.

Written by Brett Sheroky and Ian Christian and produced by Stell and Ash Bowers, "Man Made" pays tribute to how man might have made a lot of things, but it is a woman who made the man.

MATT STELL - "MAN MADE TOUR 2022"*

9/30- Tuscaloosa, AL - Druid City Music Hall
10/1- Baton Rouge, LA - The Basin Music Hall
10/7- San Bernardino, CA- The Brandin' Iron
10/13- Portland, OR- Poderosa Lounge & Grill^
10/14- Medford, OR- The Rocky Tonk Saloon^
11/3- Foxborough, MA- Six String+
11/4- Binghamton, NY - Touch of Texas+
11/5- Asbury Park, NJ- Asbury Lanes+
11/10- Fort Myers, FL- The Ranch**
11/11- Tampa, FL - Dallas Bull**
11/12- Sanford, FL - Tuffy's**
11/16- Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's**
11/17- Columbus, OH- The Bluestone**
11/18- Harrisburg, PA- Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center**
12/1- Warrendale, PA - Jergel's^
12/2-Hobart, IN- Hobart Art Theater^
12/3- Medina, OH- Thirsty Cowboys^
*Dates subject to change, please check MattStell.com for the latest information. All shows will comply with local COVID-19 guidelines.
**with special guest George Birge
+with special guest Kyle Clark
^co-headline with Chase Matthew

