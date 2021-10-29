Matt Rosa Releases Debut Album 'Times Have Changed, and So Have I'

Alternative artist, Matt Rosa, has released his debut album Times Have Changed, and So Have I. The 10-track album was produced by Ace Enders and shares Rosa's real, uncut story about love, lust, relationships, success and the peaks and valleys that come along with it. Prior to the release, Rosa shared the singles "Used To Know Me Well," "Times Have Changed" and "Half Asleep."

Rosa shares, "True happiness is something we create. I live a very fast paced life, never in the same city for too long, always with massive amounts of people around me, and thoughts constantly running through my head that I haven't been in a state of true reflection and creation in too long. Writing and recording 'Times Have Changed, and So Have I' allowed me to live in that creative space with some of the most talented and gifted people I know. It's a story of family, love, losing it all, and getting it back. Something I think everyone has gone through, will go through, or is currently going through. This is years of life in 10 songs and I'm so excited to finally share it with the world."

Matt Rosa turned to music as a kid to escape a dark and turbulent childhood. He found his escape playing shows as a teenager, screaming into mics about the things that kept him up at night.

Despite this passion for music, Rosa found entrepreneurship in 2013 and knew he had to "give up to go up." For the next 8 years, he gave it his all and climbed the entrepreneurship ladder, eventually making a name for himself as a businessman, mentor and influencer. But every day, he woke up with a void that could only be filled by music.

Now, Rosa is making his musical comeback with the debut album Times Have Changed, and So Have I, available now.

Listen to the full album here: