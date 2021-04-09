Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Matt Freeman Joins The Vulturas

Apr. 9, 2021  
Los Angeles-based THE VULTURAS have released their latest single, "Bastard Sons," with their newly cemented line-up of Rob Milucky (Devil's Brigade), Louie "LP3" Perez III (Manic Hispanic, The Tragedy), Matt Freeman (Rancid) and Eric Fuller. The song debuted yesterday with Consequence. Listen/Watch below.

The Vulturas formed in October of 2018 with Rob Milucky and Louie "LP3" Perez III as a chance for two friends to get together, make some music and have fun. The duo drew attention from the start and was quickly signed to Hostage Records. Their self-titled debut sold out that summer in 52 seconds! The album is currently in its fourth pressing.

While touring through most of 2019 and into 2020, the band shared stages with such contemporaries as TSOL, The Adolescents, The Dickies, The Old Firm Casuals and Charger among others. In the summer of 2020, after seeing The Vulturas live show Matt Freeman (Rancid) came aboard as the band's full-time bassist.

Now, as the world is looking to return to some sort of normalcy, The Vulturas are ready to hit the road and share this new music, and full line-up, with fans across the country.

Listen here:


