Mason Ramsey Announces Support for Headlining Tour 'How's Ur Girl & How's Ur Family Pt. 2'
Rising Country superstar MASON RAMSEY is gearing up for his headlining HOW'S UR GIRL & HOW'S UR FAMILY PT. 2 this fall, and pumping up the talent with special support by ERNEST, AVENUE BEAT, JENNA PAULETTE, and MADISON KOZAK.
"I hope y'all are ready," shares Ramsey. "I had a lot of fun on my own first tour last spring! Avenue Beat, Ernest, Jenna [Paulette], and Madison [Kozak] are all so cool and I can't wait to go on the road with them."
Beginning October 2 at the Georgia Theatre in Athens, GA, the rip-roaring trek will hit major cities - including New York, NY (Gramercy Theatre), Chicago, IL (Joe's on Weed Street), and West Hollywood, CA (The Roxy Theatre) - through late November. The anticipated tour follows Ramsey's sold-out spring run, as well as his historic role as the youngest artist ever billed to a Las Vegas residency with FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE LIVE FROM LAS VEGAS, and serving as direct support for labelmate Chris Lane.
The next leg of HOW'S UR GIRL & HOW'S UR FAMILY PT. 2 comes on the heels of Ramsey's sophomore TWANG EP, released in July via Big Loud Records/Atlantic Records, which featured the fan-favorite title track, "Twang," and "Puddle of Love" - marking the first time Ramsey has been credited as a co-writer. The EP received critical acclaim, including praise from Rolling Stone, The FADER, SPIN, and The New York Times who noted that the 5-track collection featured, "Ramsey singing way beyond his years." In addition to all this, he also earned a spot on Variety's 2019 Young Hollywood list.
MASON RAMSEY HOW'S UR GIRL & HOW'S UR FAMILY PT. 2
OCTOBER
2 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre*~
3 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse*~
4 - Knoxville, TN - Cotton Eyed Joe*~
5 - Greensboro, NC - Cone Denim Entertainment Center*~
8 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry*~
10 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre*~
11 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall*~
12 - College Park, MD - MilkBoy ArtHouse*~
17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre*~
18 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note*~
19 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada Theater*~
24 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre*^
25 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall*^
26 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater*^
30 - Oxford, OH - Brick Street Bar - SOLD OUT*~
31 - Lansing, MI - The Loft*~
NOVEMBER
1 - Chicago, IL - Joe's on Weed Street*~
2 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line*~
7 - Oxford, MS - The Lyric Oxford*^
8 - Birmingham, AL - WorkPlay Theatre*^
9 - Columbia, SC - The Senate*^
15 - Charlotte, NC - Coyote Joe's*^
19 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre
20 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues*+
22 - Bakersfield, CA - Buck Owens' Crystal Palace*
23 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall*+
ERNEST~
AVENUE BEAT^
JENNA PAULETTE*
MADISON KOZAK+