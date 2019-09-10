Mason Ramsey Announces Support for Headlining Tour 'How's Ur Girl & How's Ur Family Pt. 2'

Rising Country superstar MASON RAMSEY is gearing up for his headlining HOW'S UR GIRL & HOW'S UR FAMILY PT. 2 this fall, and pumping up the talent with special support by ERNEST, AVENUE BEAT, JENNA PAULETTE, and MADISON KOZAK.



"I hope y'all are ready," shares Ramsey. "I had a lot of fun on my own first tour last spring! Avenue Beat, Ernest, Jenna [Paulette], and Madison [Kozak] are all so cool and I can't wait to go on the road with them."



Beginning October 2 at the Georgia Theatre in Athens, GA, the rip-roaring trek will hit major cities - including New York, NY (Gramercy Theatre), Chicago, IL (Joe's on Weed Street), and West Hollywood, CA (The Roxy Theatre) - through late November. The anticipated tour follows Ramsey's sold-out spring run, as well as his historic role as the youngest artist ever billed to a Las Vegas residency with FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE LIVE FROM LAS VEGAS, and serving as direct support for labelmate Chris Lane.



The next leg of HOW'S UR GIRL & HOW'S UR FAMILY PT. 2 comes on the heels of Ramsey's sophomore TWANG EP , released in July via Big Loud Records/Atlantic Records, which featured the fan-favorite title track, " Twang ," and "Puddle of Love" - marking the first time Ramsey has been credited as a co-writer. The EP received critical acclaim, including praise from Rolling Stone , The FADER , SPIN , and The New York Times who noted that the 5-track collection featured, "Ramsey singing way beyond his years." In addition to all this, he also earned a spot on Variety 's 2019 Young Hollywood list.

MASON RAMSEY HOW'S UR GIRL & HOW'S UR FAMILY PT. 2

OCTOBER

2 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre*~

3 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse*~

4 - Knoxville, TN - Cotton Eyed Joe*~

5 - Greensboro, NC - Cone Denim Entertainment Center*~

8 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry*~

10 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre*~

11 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall*~

12 - College Park, MD - MilkBoy ArtHouse*~

17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre*~

18 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note*~

19 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada Theater*~

24 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre*^

25 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall*^

26 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater*^

30 - Oxford, OH - Brick Street Bar - SOLD OUT*~

31 - Lansing, MI - The Loft*~



NOVEMBER

1 - Chicago, IL - Joe's on Weed Street*~

2 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line*~

7 - Oxford, MS - The Lyric Oxford*^

8 - Birmingham, AL - WorkPlay Theatre*^

9 - Columbia, SC - The Senate*^

15 - Charlotte, NC - Coyote Joe's*^

19 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre

20 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues*+

22 - Bakersfield, CA - Buck Owens' Crystal Palace*

23 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall*+



ERNEST~

AVENUE BEAT^

JENNA PAULETTE*

MADISON KOZAK+





