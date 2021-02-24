Mason Lively Releases Forlorn New Single 'Happy Home'

Today, singer/songwriter Mason Lively has released "Happy Home," the latest single from his upcoming self-titled album Mason Lively (out March 19th). The forlorn song was featured by MXDWN who said "the result is a sound that isn't afraid to work both within and outside the mainstream country framework, making Lively an exciting new artist to watch."

"'Happy Home' is a song myself and the whole band hold very dear to our hearts," says Mason. "It's become kind of a fan favorite from the live show, regardless of it being unreleased. I think it reveals both my soul and country influence sonically. I'm so excited to get this song out to the world."

Drawing from the influence of artists like John Mayer, Townes Van Zant, Jerry Jeff Walker, Robert Earl Keen and Pat Green, Mason Lively has developed his own brand and sound, combining his ability to craft a clever lyric with his signature vocal - rich and warm, yet full of texture, range and swagger. Raised in Inez, Texas and growing his music career in New Braunfels, Mason's boots are firmly planted in the Texas music scene, which led him to collaborate with Wade Bowen on the production of his sophomore album Mason Lively.

The partnership has proven to be successful, with Mason's new songs receiving praise from outlets including Wide Open Country, The Boot, Roughstock, and Think Country. The first single, "Something 'Bout A Southern Girl," has already become a digital sensation, racking up over two hundred thousand streams. The song is featured on Spotify's official Texas Music Now and New Music Nashville playlists, as well as Apple Music's Don't Mess With Texas playlist.

After writing his debut record Stronger Ties entirely on his own Lively was excited to work with producer Wade Bowen on Mason Lively. "Around the time I started heavily writing again to record a batch of new songs; we were on the road with Wade Bowen," Lively explains. "After a show one night, he kindly invited us on the bus where he started the conversation about songwriting. When I told him I wanted to start recording some of my new stuff, he replied 'What you need is a good producer! Someone to steer the ship in the studio, and tell you which of your songs suck and which ones don't!' So after the advice was repeated a time or two more in similar fashion, I said 'Well, do you wanna do it?' And to my surprise he said yes. Sometimes, you just gotta knock and the door will open."

Listen to "Happy Home" here: