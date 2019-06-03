Masego Releases Official Music Video For TADOW

Just a couple weeks ago marked the two-year anniversary of Masego and FKJ's viral one-take video for "Tadow" that's now accumulated over 130 million views (watch below). The bop has been streaming over one million times a week for the last 18 weeks. In celebration of the milestone, Masego satiates his fans' appetites with an official music video for the earworm track.

Cruising down the streets of Los Angeles, the Joe Weil-directed visual captures a budding love story in a parallel universe where every word has been replaced by "tadow." A nod to the reemergence of streetwear brand BabyPhat's Summer collection, the video is also a celebration of black beauty as 2019 marks the first year Miss America, Miss USA, and Miss Teen USA are all women of color.

Watch here:

Fresh off the heels of his tour in South Africa and Kenya where he performed three back-to-back, sold-out shows, Masego is gearing up for a festival filled Summer. The "young charmer" (LA Times) was billed on festivals like Lightning in a Bottle, Pharrell's Something in the Water and SolBlume, where he "delivered a trance-like effect" (Earmilk) to the crowd. He will be hitting some major European festivals including The Ends Festival, Sonar, and Afropunk Paris, before returning stateside for Lollapalooza, Afropunk and Austin City Limits.

Full tour routing here!

1Recently, Masego lent his hand in the production of rising R&B star Ari Lennox's song "Up Late," while also contributing his signature soulful saxophone. The TrapHouseJazz pioneer continues to expand his scope while working in the studio with artists like J. Cole, The Game, Yuna, J.I.D. and others.

A singular talent in the musical fabric right now, Masego puts an unabashedly sultry-smooth spin on the art he creates. In 2018, he released his debut album 'Lady Lady' that landed on four separate Billboard charts, #4 on Top New Artist Albums Consumption, #13 on R&B Album Sales, #22 on Heatseekers Albums & #40 on R&B/ Hip Hop Album Sales charts. The 13-song collection featured collaborations with SiR, FKJ, Tiffany Gouche, Kehlani and De'Wayne Jackson.

Learn more via NPR's All Things Considered here!





