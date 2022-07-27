Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance Streaming Tonight Only On Apple Music

Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance Streaming Tonight Only On Apple Music

The concert will stream tonight, July 27th at 7:00p PST.

Jul. 27, 2022  

Mary J. Blige's one-night-only performance at New York City's historic United Palace will be available to stream tonight on Apple Music as part of Apple Music Live, the exclusive live performance series on Apple Music giving the biggest stars in music a global platform to connect with audiences around the world.

The Grammy award-winning and Academy award nominated artist, actress, producer and entrepreneur's performance will feature a career-spanning setlist and reflections from her unparalleled career in music.

The concert will stream tonight, July 27th at 7:00p PST, only on Apple Music, HERE.

In anticipation of Blige's exclusive Apple Music Live performance and to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her landmark debut album 'What's the 411?', Apple Music Hits is devoting the entire day to all things Mary, including exclusive programming, music, and interviews showcasing the key moments from her legendary catalog and career. Tune in all day HERE.

Launched this spring, Apple Music Live has previously featured exclusive live streamed performances from global chart-toppers Harry Styles and Lil Durk, available to watch on-demand on Apple Music. Watch Blige's conversation with Apple Music's Nadeska previewing the performance HERE and listen to Blige's latest album 'Good Morning Gorgeous' on Apple Music HERE.



