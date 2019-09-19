Martina McBride Launches New Podcast 'Vocal Point with Martina McBride'

Launched as part of Luminary's fall podcast line-up and produced by Believe Entertainment Group, "Vocal Point with Martina McBride" is set for premiere on Friday, September 27th. The country music powerhouse and lifestyle influencer is sitting down with A- List friends from across all genres including musicians, celebrity chefs, actors and anyone with a story to tell.



"I wanted to do a podcast that's not really an interview as much as it is a conversation," says McBride. She continues, "I hope it's entertaining for the listeners and also that it gives a little bit of insight into the person that I'm interviewing. We talked about their life philosophy, their struggles and how they've overcome them. A lot of it has been so inspiring as well as entertaining."



For the premiere episode of "Vocal Point with Martina McBride," McBride sits down with longtime friend and fellow Country musician, Garth Brooks, for a candid conversation on life in the limelight and how he has navigated fame and his impactful career. Other guests throughout the season include Lauren Alaina, Pam Tillis, Dustin Lynch, Rosanne Cash, Sara Evans, Don Was, Brenda Lee, Runaway June, Howie Mandel and Loretta Lynn.



"Vocal Point with Martina McBride" launches Friday, September 27th and listeners can tune-in weekly via luminarypodcasts.com.



Luminary offers all listeners a one-month free trial of Luminary Premium, with a monthly subscription of $7.99 following the first month for U.S. subscribers. The free Luminary app is also available to download for listeners in Canada, the U.K., and Australia, also with a one-month free trial.





Multiple Grammy® nominee Martina McBride has sold over 18 million albums to date, which includes 20 Top 10 singles and six #1 hits. Last year, Martina released a new Christmas album, It's The Holiday Season, that features her favorite Christmas standards, all with the backing of a symphony. Martina is set to hit the road again this holiday season for her 9th Annual "The Joy of Christmas Tour," which has become a treasured holiday tradition for both McBride and her fans.



Martina McBride has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association and won three Academy of Country Music for Top Female Vocalist. Martina has been awarded 14 Gold Records. Nine Platinum honors, three Double Platinum Records, and two Triple Platinum Awards. Martina was awarded the Covenant House Beacon of Hope Award and Music Business Association's prestigious 2015 Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic efforts on behalf of domestic violence. Martina has released two books - the first, Around the Table, a full-color illustrated collection of her favorite recipes, hosting tips, practical menu planning advice, and themed décor inspiration. She released her second book, Martina's Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life, in October 2018. Most recently, Martina was honored with the Cliffie Stone Icon Award at the ACM Honors event for her impactful contributions to country music.





Related Articles View More Music Stories