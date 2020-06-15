Marti Cuevas, Founder Of Mayimba Music, Joins Nmpa Board Of Directors

The National Music Publishers' Association (NMPA) today announced that Marti Cuevas, President and founder of Mayimba Music, has joined its Board of Directors. Mayimba specializes in Spanish language styles and offers music licensing and publishing administration services for third party publishers and independent composers in addition to offering full administration services for record labels.



NMPA President & CEO David Israelite praised the newly-elected board member saying, "We are thrilled to add Marti to the NMPA Board of Directors. As someone with extensive experience in all aspects of the music industry - and as an musician herself - she will help guide us and offer invaluable first-hand insight into how we can help music creators. She has deep ties to the Jazz and Latin music communities which are vibrant and growing and her knowledge will inform us as we work to ensure the value of songs across all genres."



Mayimba Music President Marti Cuevas added, "I am thrilled and honored by this appointment - just beyond words. I look forward to digging into the exciting issues currently on the NMPA palate, and to representing the interests of our culturally diverse community of Latin music composers and publishers."



In addition to being a prominent independent publisher, Cuevas is an accomplished saxophone and flute player and composer who spent a decade playing Jazz and Latin music in Europe. After beginning her music business career at the New York offices of William Krasilovsky, Cuevas managed business affairs at J&N Records/J&N Publishing where she spent years fostering relationships with writers and artists and developing one of the most important tropical music companies in US history with a catalog of classic sound recordings and musical compositions. Marti's relationship with J&N continues to this day as administrator of the J&N Catalog via Mayimba Music.



Marti founded Mayimba Music in 1999, initially focused on providing label and publishing administration services to independent companies, authors and artists. The company recently entered its third decade in the business with new clients including Reggaeton/Latin Hip-Hop pioneer Tego Calderon, Merengue Rockstar Toño Rosario, and Latin Trap originator Messiah. In addition, Mayimba represents iconic Dominican singer-songwriters, including Manuel Varet Martes p/k/a Vakero, Enrique Feliz, and many others.



Mayimba Music has won industry accolades at ASCAP's Latin Indie-Publisher honors in 2013, 2014, and 2015 and was named Billboard Latin Indie Publisher of the Year in 2015 and 2016.

