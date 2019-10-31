Marteen Releases Animated Music Video for 'Turned Off' Featuring Sage the Gemini

As the release of his anxiously awaited new mixtape 8 nears on November 8, Marteen keeps up the momentum by uncovering the music video for his latest single "Turned Off" [feat. Sage The Gemini].

Watch it below.

This time around, he delivers a clip unlike anything else in his current arsenal. The animated "Turned Off" unfolds as a striking and sexy visual companion to this banger. Its emotive graphics practically pop off the screen as he and Sage The Gemini tear up the beat. You've got to see it to believe it!

The music video arrives on the heels of Marteen's interview on the Zach Sang Show where he personally revealed the release date new mixtape, 8.

Marteen preceded 8 with not only "Turned Off," but also the summer banger "Straight to the Point," tallying 1 million total streams and counting. The latter also garnered looks from Just Jared JR., Singersroom, and many others, right out of the gate.

It's the season of 8!

Watch "Turned Off" here:





