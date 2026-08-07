Marlon Hoffstadt Releases New Album DAS IST DADDY

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Berlin-based producer and DJ Marlon Hoffstadt has released his new album DAS IST DADDY via Capitol Records, in partnership with Goodlife Management and MC3. The eight-track project includes collaborations with Rose Gray on My Darlin', Niko Rubio on On My Mind, and TAET and Alex Chapman on Shuga.

The album is described as a love letter to fans, packed with eight high-energy club bangers. When Marlon Hoffstadt made his Coachella debut in April, 'Das Ist Daddy' – which translates as This Is Daddy in English – flashed across the Sahara Stage screen. It was a full-circle moment for an artist who had just brought hundreds of his fans on stage with him. Das Ist Daddy arrives as the album version of that same fan-first energy.

Marlon Hoffstadt was hailed as 'a global dance phenomenon, a defining DJ of the now' by Mixmag in a recent cover story. He will launch Das Ist Daddy with a series of performances this weekend, appearing in Mykonos, Greece tonight, Zurich, Switzerland on Saturday and Munich, Germany on Sunday. After additional EU/UK festivals, including WECANDANCE, Positiv and Boomtown, he'll head to the U.S. to play CRSSD Music Festival in San Diego, CA (September 26) and Portola Music Festival in San Francisco (September 27). He'll return to the States in November for EDC Orlando.

Tracklist

1. Party People

2. One Time For The DJ

3. Get Buck

4. Don't Give A s

5. My Darlin' (feat. Rose Gray)

6. You're The One

7. On My Mind (feat. Niko Rubio)

8. Shuga (feat. TAET & Alex Chapman)

Tour Dates

8/7 – Mykonos, Greece - SantAnna

8/8 – Zurich, Switzerland – Street Parade

8/8 – Zurich, Switzerland - Adrenalyn

8/9 – Munich, Germany – Open Air Rave

8/14 – Zeebrugge, Belgium – WECANDANCE Festival

8/15 – Orange, France – Positiv Festival

8/16 – Winchester, UK – Boomtown Festival

8/22 – Berlin, Germany – TFELD

8/28 – Enschede, NL – Onder De Radar Festival

8/30 – Cologne, Germany – NIBIRII Festival

9/5 – Vienna, Austria – Beatpatrol Festival

9/11 – Ibiza, Spain – David Guetta Presents Galactic Circus at UNVRS

9/12 – Madrid, Spain - FABRIK

9/26 – San Diego, CA – CRSSD Music Festival

9/27 – San Francisco, CA – Portola Music Festival

11/8 – Orlando, FL – EDC Orlando

The album follows lead single Party People, which samples Marshall Jefferson's Move Your Body and The Puppies' Hokey Pokey II, and includes footage from Hoffstadt's Coachella set, where DAS IST DADDY appeared on the Sahara Stage screen. The follow-up single Get Buck was produced with Tobias Wincorn and Vaughn Oliver, who previously worked with Hoffstadt on One Time For The DJ.

Photo Credit: Nils Reuter



Photo Credit: Nils Reuter

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...