Marla Mase Unveils New Single, '8:30 (Remastered 2025)' Ahead Of Ninth Album INFINITE THEY WENT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Musician/actress Marla Mase has dropped her remastered single, "8:30 (Remastered 2025)," now streaming on all platforms. This new release sets the stage for her ninth studio album, Infinite They Went, arriving January 31, 2025, via True Groove Records.

Mase's satirical wit shines in this retro French pop-inspired track, complete with lush strings, harp glissandos and a sultry sax solo. Written during the peak of the 2020 pandemic, the song captures the surreal energy of masked, isolated city dwellers. Its music video, shot in Brooklyn's Fort Greene Park and produced by William Murray, features Mase as a quirky character draped in festive burnt orange taffeta, surrounded by lemons, wine, and hand sanitizer while enjoying a day in the park observing everything around her.

"8:30 is a love letter to Fort Greene Park and the summer of 2020," Mase explains. "The park became my sanctuary. I'd sit alone, take off my mask, and let the anxiety melt away. Despite the talk of 'New York being dead,' Brooklyn was vibrantly alive. We came together like never before. It was magical."

The single is the third release from Infinite They Went, a collection of remastered tracks produced by James Dellatacoma (Bill Laswell, Herbie Hancock) and Tomás Doncker (Bootsy Collins, Patti Smith). The album spans genres, blending hard-hitting rock, 70s disco, French pop, 90s punk, and grunge-inspired anthems. It captures Mase's fearless, genre-defying essence.

Mase's artistry has earned comparisons to legends like Patti Smith, Lou Reed, Frank Zappa, and Iggy Pop. As HuffPost puts it, her sound is "a little tribal, a little rock, a little jazzy, a little bluesy, a little funky, but most of all cathartic."

Stream "8:30 (Remastered 2025)" now, and mark your calendars for the release of Infinite They Went on January 31, 2025. Watch the "8:30" music video and explore more at MarlaMase.com.

Comments