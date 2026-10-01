Mark Newman to Announce Fall and Winter 2026 Performance Dates

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Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mark Newman has announced a new run of fall and winter performances. Following a September 26th show with the Mark Newman Band at Still Partners, Newman will appear across Long Island and the New York area.

The upcoming dates showcase the range of Newman's live work, from his original music to a 1960s Rolling Stones set with Guy Valic, a house concert with Corey Glover, and tributes to Simon & Garfunkel and Eric Clapton.

Fall and Winter 2026 Dates

October 4: Mark Newman and Guy Valic play '60s Stones at Mr. Beery's

October 16: House concert with Corey Glover in Scarsdale, NY

October 18: Mark Newman Band at Oyster Fest, Oyster Bay, NY

October 24: Mark Newman Band at Merrick Street Fair, Merrick, NY

October 25: Sailin' Shoes at DOX, Island Park, NY

November 8: Simon & Garfunkel tribute with Jeff Lubin at The Argyle Theatre, Babylon, NY

November 10: Private event with The Hitmen

November 21: Mark Newman Band at Swing the Teapot, Floral Park, NY

November 27: Eric Clapton tribute with Godfrey Townsend at The Boulton Center, Bay Shore, NY

December 6: Simon & Garfunkel tribute at Bethpage Library

A well-traveled performer, Newman has worked alongside John Oates, Jim McCarty of The Yardbirds, Willy DeVille, Sam the Sham, Bobby Whitlock and Sam Moore. He has also shared stages with Sting, Elvis Costello, Travis Tritt and Carla Thomas. With his original band, Newman has opened for artists including Delbert McClinton, The Doobie Brothers, Don Felder and David Bromberg.

Equally at home on electric and acoustic guitar, lap steel, mandolin and dobro, Newman brings decades of musical experience to every project. His 2019 album, Empirical Truth, won the Long Island Blues Society's Best Album award and represented the New York area at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis. Songs from the album received airplay on more than 60 radio stations nationwide and reached No. 107 on the Americana Music Association chart.

Newman's catalog also includes Must Be a Pony, Walls of Jericho and the live acoustic EP Brussels, as well as singles including 'Fill Up My Tank,' 'At the Border' and 'Tulsa.'

For updates and more information, visit MarkNewman.us.

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