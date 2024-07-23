Mark Ambor Confirms Extensive Headline Tour Across North America and Europe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh from a sold-out international debut tour, breakthrough vocalist, producer and multi-instrumentalist Mark Ambor confirms an extensive run of headline shows this fall and spring. Kicking off in October, the tour finds the rising star playing venues across North America, the U.K. and Europe, including New York’s Irving Plaza, Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre, Nashville’s The Basement East, Chicago’s Metro and more.

General on-sale begins this Friday, July 26 at 10:00 a.m. local time. See below for full routing and find more information HERE.

The tour celebrates Ambor’s highly-anticipated debut album, Rockwood, which is set for release on August 16 via Hundred Days Records—pre-save/pre-order it here.

Ambor’s smash hit “Belong Together” continues to take off worldwide. The track currently sits in the Top 40 of the Billboard Global 200 with over 350 million streams across platforms—peaking at nearly 5 million a day. Most recently, Ambor made his national T.V. debut performing the song at NBC and Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special.

Rockwood was produced and written by Ambor in the basement of his childhood home, where he recorded the songs that first won him attention. It’s named for the nearby Rockwood State Forest, a special place for Ambor with family and friends throughout his childhood and adolescence. In addition to “Belong Together,” Ambor’s full-length debut will include previously shared songs “I Hope It All Works Out,” “Our Way” and “Good To Be,” which charted in more than 25 countries.

From sharing his first ever recordings in 2020 to quickly garnering millions of monthly listeners and selling his first headlining tour in less than a day, Mark Ambor’s rise has been meteoric. Since his debut EP, Hello World, won him a growing global fanbase, the 26-year-old emerging musician has found himself topping charts and selling out shows worldwide, solidifying himself as a rising force and artist to watch.

MARK AMBOR LIVE

October 24—Philadelphia, PA—Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

October 25—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club

October 27—Charlotte, NC—The Underground

October 28—Nashville, TN—The Basement East

October 30—Atlanta, GA—The Loft at Center Stage

November 1—Houston, TX—White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs

November 2—Dallas, TX—Studio at the Factory

November 4—Austin, TX—Antone’s

November 6—Phoenix, AZ—Crescent Ballroom

November 8—San Diego, CA—SOMA - Side Stage

November 11—Los Angeles, CA—The Fonda Theatre

November 13—San Francisco, CA—The Independent

November 15—Portland, OR—Hawthorne Theater

November 16—Vancouver, BC—The Pearl on Granville

November 17—Seattle, WA—Neumos

November 19—Salt Lake City, UT—Soundwell

November 20—Englewood, CO—Gothic Theatre

November 22—Minneapolis, MN—Fine Line Music Cafe

November 23—Chicago, IL—Metro

November 26—Detroit, MI—The Shelter

November 27—Toronto, ON—Opera House

November 29—Montreal, QC—Le Studio TD

November 30—Boston, MA—Paradise Rock Club

December 2—New Haven, CT—Toad’s Place

December 4—New York, NY—Irving Plaza

April 6—Dublin, Ireland—3Olympia Theatre

April 8—Manchester, U.K.—Gorilla

April 9—Birmingham, U.K.—O2 Institute 2

April 11—London, U.K.—Koko

April 16—Paris, France—Le Trianon

April 18—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Melkweg (The Max)

April 21—Hamburg, Germany—Große Freiheit 36

April 22—Copenhagen, Denmark—Amager Bio

April 25—Stockholm, Sweden—Fryshuset (Klubben)

April 27—Oslo, Norway—Vulkan

April 29—Berlin, Germany—Huxley’s Neue Welt

April 30—Warsaw, Poland—Palladium

May 1—Prague, Czech Republic—Roxy

May 3—Vienna, Austria—Gasometer

May 4—Munich, Germany—Theaterfabrik

May 6—Milan, Italy—Magazzini Generali

May 7—Zurich, Switzerland—X-Tra

May 9—Cologne, Germany—Carlswerk Victoria

May 10—Brussels, Belgium—La Madeleine

May 11—Tilburg, Netherlands—013 Poppodium

May 13—Villeurbanne, France—Le Transbordeur

May 14—Barcelona, Spain—Razzmatazz 2

May 15—Madrid, Spain—Sala La Paqui

Photo credit: Ryan Falcoa

Comments