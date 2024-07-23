Mark Ambor Confirms Extensive Headline Tour Across North America and Europe

General on-sale begins this Friday, July 26 at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Fresh from a sold-out international debut tour, breakthrough vocalist, producer and multi-instrumentalist Mark Ambor confirms an extensive run of headline shows this fall and spring. Kicking off in October, the tour finds the rising star playing venues across North America, the U.K. and Europe, including New York’s Irving Plaza, Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre, Nashville’s The Basement East, Chicago’s Metro and more.
General on-sale begins this Friday, July 26 at 10:00 a.m. local time.
The tour celebrates Ambor’s highly-anticipated debut album, Rockwood, which is set for release on August 16 via Hundred Days Records—pre-save/pre-order it here.
Ambor’s smash hit “Belong Together” continues to take off worldwide. The track currently sits in the Top 40 of the Billboard Global 200 with over 350 million streams across platforms—peaking at nearly 5 million a day. Most recently, Ambor made his national T.V. debut performing the song at NBC and Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special.
Rockwood was produced and written by Ambor in the basement of his childhood home, where he recorded the songs that first won him attention. It’s named for the nearby Rockwood State Forest, a special place for Ambor with family and friends throughout his childhood and adolescence. In addition to “Belong Together,” Ambor’s full-length debut will include previously shared songs “I Hope It All Works Out,” “Our Way” and “Good To Be,” which charted in more than 25 countries.
From sharing his first ever recordings in 2020 to quickly garnering millions of monthly listeners and selling his first headlining tour in less than a day, Mark Ambor’s rise has been meteoric. Since his debut EP, Hello World, won him a growing global fanbase, the 26-year-old emerging musician has found himself topping charts and selling out shows worldwide, solidifying himself as a rising force and artist to watch.
October 24—Philadelphia, PA—Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
October 25—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club
October 27—Charlotte, NC—The Underground
October 28—Nashville, TN—The Basement East
October 30—Atlanta, GA—The Loft at Center Stage
November 1—Houston, TX—White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs
November 2—Dallas, TX—Studio at the Factory
November 4—Austin, TX—Antone’s
November 6—Phoenix, AZ—Crescent Ballroom
November 8—San Diego, CA—SOMA - Side Stage
November 11—Los Angeles, CA—The Fonda Theatre
November 13—San Francisco, CA—The Independent
November 15—Portland, OR—Hawthorne Theater
November 16—Vancouver, BC—The Pearl on Granville
November 17—Seattle, WA—Neumos
November 19—Salt Lake City, UT—Soundwell
November 20—Englewood, CO—Gothic Theatre
November 22—Minneapolis, MN—Fine Line Music Cafe
November 23—Chicago, IL—Metro
November 26—Detroit, MI—The Shelter
November 27—Toronto, ON—Opera House
November 29—Montreal, QC—Le Studio TD
November 30—Boston, MA—Paradise Rock Club
December 2—New Haven, CT—Toad’s Place
December 4—New York, NY—Irving Plaza
April 6—Dublin, Ireland—3Olympia Theatre
April 8—Manchester, U.K.—Gorilla
April 9—Birmingham, U.K.—O2 Institute 2
April 11—London, U.K.—Koko
April 16—Paris, France—Le Trianon
April 18—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Melkweg (The Max)
April 21—Hamburg, Germany—Große Freiheit 36
April 22—Copenhagen, Denmark—Amager Bio
April 25—Stockholm, Sweden—Fryshuset (Klubben)
April 27—Oslo, Norway—Vulkan
April 29—Berlin, Germany—Huxley’s Neue Welt
April 30—Warsaw, Poland—Palladium
May 1—Prague, Czech Republic—Roxy
May 3—Vienna, Austria—Gasometer
May 4—Munich, Germany—Theaterfabrik
May 6—Milan, Italy—Magazzini Generali
May 7—Zurich, Switzerland—X-Tra
May 9—Cologne, Germany—Carlswerk Victoria
May 10—Brussels, Belgium—La Madeleine
May 11—Tilburg, Netherlands—013 Poppodium
May 13—Villeurbanne, France—Le Transbordeur
May 14—Barcelona, Spain—Razzmatazz 2
May 15—Madrid, Spain—Sala La Paqui
Photo credit: Ryan Falcoa
