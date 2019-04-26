Marina Releases New Album 'Love + Fear'
Luminary pop artist MARINA has released her eagerly anticipated fourth studio album, 'LOVE + FEAR'. Released via Atlantic Records.
Split in to two eight-song collections, 'LOVE + FEAR' lands as MARINA'S fourth full-length record since 2015's critically-acclaimed 'FROOT'. Inspired by psychiatrist Elisabeth Kübler-Ross' theory that all emotions stem from love and fear, the album is a lush, vibrant and powerful representation of these two driving forces behind human responses.
The eclectic 'LOVE' collection of songs - which includes 'Handmade Heaven', 'Orange Trees' and 'To Be Human' - arrived as a surprise earlier this month and has already garnered over 20 million streams worldwide.
MARINA will celebrate the release of 'LOVE + FEAR' with a UK and North American tour, kicking off in Newcastle next week. The 'LOVE + FEAR' tour includes dates across Glasgow, Bournemouth, Birmingham, Manchester and boasts a sold out show at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London before ending in North America covering dates throughout September and early October, including Los Angeles, NYC, Toronto, San Francisco and Austin. For more ticket information please visit: https://www.marinaofficial.co.uk/tour
'LOVE + FEAR' TRACKLISITING
Handmade Heaven
Superstar
Orange Trees
Baby - Clean Bandit (feat. MARINA & Luis Fonsi)
Enjoy Your Life
True
To Be Human
End Of The Earth
Believe In Love
Life Is Strange
You
Karma
Emotional Machine
Too Afraid
No More Suckers
Soft To Be Strong
2019 TOUR DATES
APRIL 2019
29 - Newcastle, Newcastle O2 Academy
30 - Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow *SOLD OUT*
MAY 2019
3 - London - Royal Albert Hall as part of the Albert Sessions *SOLD OUT*
7 - Bournemouth - O2 Academy Bournemouth
9 - Birmingham - Birmingham O2 Academy
10 - Manchester - Manchester Apollo *SOLD OUT*
26 - Boston Calling Festival
JULY 2019
4 - Open'er Festival
6 - Roskilde Festival
7 - Ruisrock Festival
12 - Mad Cool Festival
20 - Latitude Festival
SEPTEMBER 2019
10 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
11 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus
14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
16 - NYC, NY - Central Park Summerstage
18 - Washington, MD - The Anthem
20 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
21 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
23 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
24 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre
26 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center
27 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
28 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater
30 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
OCTOBER 2019
1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
4 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
5 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic *SOLD OUT*
7 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
8 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
9 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre