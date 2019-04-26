Marina Releases New Album 'Love + Fear'

Luminary pop artist MARINA has released her eagerly anticipated fourth studio album, 'LOVE + FEAR'. Released via Atlantic Records.

Split in to two eight-song collections, 'LOVE + FEAR' lands as MARINA'S fourth full-length record since 2015's critically-acclaimed 'FROOT'. Inspired by psychiatrist Elisabeth Kübler-Ross' theory that all emotions stem from love and fear, the album is a lush, vibrant and powerful representation of these two driving forces behind human responses.

The eclectic 'LOVE' collection of songs - which includes 'Handmade Heaven', 'Orange Trees' and 'To Be Human' - arrived as a surprise earlier this month and has already garnered over 20 million streams worldwide.

MARINA will celebrate the release of 'LOVE + FEAR' with a UK and North American tour, kicking off in Newcastle next week. The 'LOVE + FEAR' tour includes dates across Glasgow, Bournemouth, Birmingham, Manchester and boasts a sold out show at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London before ending in North America covering dates throughout September and early October, including Los Angeles, NYC, Toronto, San Francisco and Austin. For more ticket information please visit: https://www.marinaofficial.co.uk/tour

'LOVE + FEAR' TRACKLISITING

Handmade Heaven

Superstar

Orange Trees

Baby - Clean Bandit (feat. MARINA & Luis Fonsi)

Enjoy Your Life

True

To Be Human

End Of The Earth

Believe In Love

Life Is Strange

You

Karma

Emotional Machine

Too Afraid

No More Suckers

Soft To Be Strong

Tickets for the 'LOVE + FEAR Tour' are available at https://www.marinaofficial.co.uk/tour

2019 TOUR DATES

APRIL 2019

29 - Newcastle, Newcastle O2 Academy

30 - Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow *SOLD OUT*

MAY 2019

3 - London - Royal Albert Hall as part of the Albert Sessions *SOLD OUT*

7 - Bournemouth - O2 Academy Bournemouth

9 - Birmingham - Birmingham O2 Academy

10 - Manchester - Manchester Apollo *SOLD OUT*

26 - Boston Calling Festival

JULY 2019

4 - Open'er Festival

6 - Roskilde Festival

7 - Ruisrock Festival

12 - Mad Cool Festival

20 - Latitude Festival

SEPTEMBER 2019

10 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

11 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

16 - NYC, NY - Central Park Summerstage

18 - Washington, MD - The Anthem

20 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

21 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

23 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

24 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

26 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

27 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

28 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

30 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

OCTOBER 2019

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

4 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

5 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic *SOLD OUT*

7 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

8 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

9 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre





Related Articles View More Music Stories