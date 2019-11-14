Marilyn Manson Joins Ozzy Osbourne For Rescheduled North American Dates

When OZZY OSBOURNE relaunches his "NO MORE TOURS 2" in 2020, he'll be joined by special guest Marilyn Manson for the North American shows.

These dates are OZZY's first shows since he announced earlier this year that all his 2019 performances would be postponed allowing him to heal from an injury sustained while dealing with pneumonia. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter and 2019 Grammy® Special Merit Award recipient fell at his Los Angeles home and trapped his spine aggravating years-old injuries (from his 2003 ATV accident) that required surgery.

The "NO MORE TOURS 2" kicks off May 27 in Atlanta and concludes July 31 in Las Vegas. Next up, OSBOURNE will head overseas in October for the rescheduled European dates; Judas Priest will remain as support on the tour as part of their "JP/50 Heavy Metal Years" anniversary tour.

"Marilyn is killer live," OZZY says. "He's so fing out there, and if I think that, then look out, we're all fed.

"I've toured with Ozzy many times and it's always been fing spectacular," says Marilyn Manson. "I'm honored to do it again. This is one not to miss."

OZZY's 2020 dates are below:

North America

DATE CITY VENUE
Wed 5/27 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Fri 5/29 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center
Sun 5/31 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union
Tue 6/2 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Thu 6/4 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Sat 6/6 Hershey, PA Hershey Park Stadium
Thu 6/11 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion
Sat 6/13 Bangor, ME Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Tue 6/16 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Thu 6/18 Hamilton, ON First Ontario Centre
Sat 6/20 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Mon 6/22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Arena
Wed 6/24 St Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Fri 6/26 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Sun 6/28 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
Wed 7/1 Milwaukee, WI Amer. Family Ins. Amp--Summerfest
Fri 7/3 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Tue 7/7 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
Thu 7/9 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Sat 7/11 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
Wed 7/15 Portland, OR Moda Center
Fri 7/17 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Thu 7/23 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sat 7/25 San Francisco, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mon 7/27 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
Wed 7/29 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri 7/31 Las Vegas, CA MGM Grand Garden Arena

Europe and UK:

DATE CITY VENUE
Fri 23/10 Newcastle, UK Utilita Arena
Sun 25/10 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro
Wed 28/10 London, UK The O2
Sat 31/10 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena
Mon 02/11 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena
Thu 05/11 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena
Sun 08/11 Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena
Wed 11/11 Dortmund, Germany Westfalenhalle
Fri 13/11 Prague, CZ O2 Arena
Mon 16/11 Vienna, Austria Stadthalle
Thu 19/11 Bologna, Italy Unipol Arena
Sun 22/11 Madrid, Spain WiZink Arena
Tue 24/11 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion
Thu 26/11 Munich, Germany Olympiahalle
Sat 28/11 Mannheim, Germany SAP Arena
Mon 30/11 Berlin, Germany Mercedes-Benz Arena
Thu 03/12 Hamburg, Germany Barclaycard Arena
Sat 05/12 Stockholm, Sweden Friends Arena
Mon 07/12 Helsinki, Finland Hartwall Arena


