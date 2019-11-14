Marilyn Manson Joins Ozzy Osbourne For Rescheduled North American Dates

When OZZY OSBOURNE relaunches his "NO MORE TOURS 2" in 2020, he'll be joined by special guest Marilyn Manson for the North American shows.

These dates are OZZY's first shows since he announced earlier this year that all his 2019 performances would be postponed allowing him to heal from an injury sustained while dealing with pneumonia. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter and 2019 Grammy® Special Merit Award recipient fell at his Los Angeles home and trapped his spine aggravating years-old injuries (from his 2003 ATV accident) that required surgery.

The "NO MORE TOURS 2" kicks off May 27 in Atlanta and concludes July 31 in Las Vegas. Next up, OSBOURNE will head overseas in October for the rescheduled European dates; Judas Priest will remain as support on the tour as part of their "JP/50 Heavy Metal Years" anniversary tour.

"Marilyn is killer live," OZZY says. "He's so fing out there, and if I think that, then look out, we're all fed.

"I've toured with Ozzy many times and it's always been fing spectacular," says Marilyn Manson. "I'm honored to do it again. This is one not to miss."

OZZY's 2020 dates are below:

North America

DATE CITY VENUE Wed 5/27 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Fri 5/29 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center Sun 5/31 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Tue 6/2 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Thu 6/4 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center Sat 6/6 Hershey, PA Hershey Park Stadium Thu 6/11 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion Sat 6/13 Bangor, ME Darling's Waterfront Pavilion Tue 6/16 Montreal, QC Bell Centre Thu 6/18 Hamilton, ON First Ontario Centre Sat 6/20 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Mon 6/22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Arena Wed 6/24 St Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater Fri 6/26 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center Sun 6/28 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena Wed 7/1 Milwaukee, WI Amer. Family Ins. Amp--Summerfest Fri 7/3 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Tue 7/7 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place Thu 7/9 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena Sat 7/11 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome Wed 7/15 Portland, OR Moda Center Fri 7/17 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Thu 7/23 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion Sat 7/25 San Francisco, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre Mon 7/27 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl Wed 7/29 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Fri 7/31 Las Vegas, CA MGM Grand Garden Arena

Europe and UK:

DATE CITY VENUE Fri 23/10 Newcastle, UK Utilita Arena Sun 25/10 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro Wed 28/10 London, UK The O2 Sat 31/10 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena Mon 02/11 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena Thu 05/11 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena Sun 08/11 Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena Wed 11/11 Dortmund, Germany Westfalenhalle Fri 13/11 Prague, CZ O2 Arena Mon 16/11 Vienna, Austria Stadthalle Thu 19/11 Bologna, Italy Unipol Arena Sun 22/11 Madrid, Spain WiZink Arena Tue 24/11 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion Thu 26/11 Munich, Germany Olympiahalle Sat 28/11 Mannheim, Germany SAP Arena Mon 30/11 Berlin, Germany Mercedes-Benz Arena Thu 03/12 Hamburg, Germany Barclaycard Arena Sat 05/12 Stockholm, Sweden Friends Arena Mon 07/12 Helsinki, Finland Hartwall Arena





