Marilyn Manson Joins Ozzy Osbourne For Rescheduled North American Dates
When OZZY OSBOURNE relaunches his "NO MORE TOURS 2" in 2020, he'll be joined by special guest Marilyn Manson for the North American shows.
These dates are OZZY's first shows since he announced earlier this year that all his 2019 performances would be postponed allowing him to heal from an injury sustained while dealing with pneumonia. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter and 2019 Grammy® Special Merit Award recipient fell at his Los Angeles home and trapped his spine aggravating years-old injuries (from his 2003 ATV accident) that required surgery.
The "NO MORE TOURS 2" kicks off May 27 in Atlanta and concludes July 31 in Las Vegas. Next up, OSBOURNE will head overseas in October for the rescheduled European dates; Judas Priest will remain as support on the tour as part of their "JP/50 Heavy Metal Years" anniversary tour.
"Marilyn is killer live," OZZY says. "He's so fing out there, and if I think that, then look out, we're all fed.
"I've toured with Ozzy many times and it's always been fing spectacular," says Marilyn Manson. "I'm honored to do it again. This is one not to miss."
OZZY's 2020 dates are below:
North America
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Wed
|5/27
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|Fri
|5/29
|Sunrise, FL
|BB&T Center
|Sun
|5/31
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union
|Tue
|6/2
|Charlotte, NC
|PNC Music Pavilion
|Thu
|6/4
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center
|Sat
|6/6
|Hershey, PA
|Hershey Park Stadium
|Thu
|6/11
|Pittsburgh, PA
|KeyBank Pavilion
|Sat
|6/13
|Bangor, ME
|Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
|Tue
|6/16
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|Thu
|6/18
|Hamilton, ON
|First Ontario Centre
|Sat
|6/20
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Mon
|6/22
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden Arena
|Wed
|6/24
|St Louis, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
|Fri
|6/26
|Kansas City, MO
|Sprint Center
|Sun
|6/28
|Des Moines, IA
|Wells Fargo Arena
|Wed
|7/1
|Milwaukee, WI
|Amer. Family Ins. Amp--Summerfest
|Fri
|7/3
|St Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Tue
|7/7
|Edmonton, AB
|Rogers Place
|Thu
|7/9
|Vancouver, BC
|Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
|Sat
|7/11
|Tacoma, WA
|Tacoma Dome
|Wed
|7/15
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|Fri
|7/17
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|Thu
|7/23
|Phoenix, AZ
|Ak-Chin Pavilion
|Sat
|7/25
|San Francisco, CA
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|Mon
|7/27
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Bowl
|Wed
|7/29
|San Diego, CA
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Fri
|7/31
|Las Vegas, CA
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
Europe and UK:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Fri
|23/10
|Newcastle, UK
|Utilita Arena
|Sun
|25/10
|Glasgow, UK
|SSE Hydro
|Wed
|28/10
|London, UK
|The O2
|Sat
|31/10
|Birmingham, UK
|Resorts World Arena
|Mon
|02/11
|Manchester, UK
|Manchester Arena
|Thu
|05/11
|Dublin, Ireland
|3Arena
|Sun
|08/11
|Nottingham, UK
|Motorpoint Arena
|Wed
|11/11
|Dortmund, Germany
|Westfalenhalle
|Fri
|13/11
|Prague, CZ
|O2 Arena
|Mon
|16/11
|Vienna, Austria
|Stadthalle
|Thu
|19/11
|Bologna, Italy
|Unipol Arena
|Sun
|22/11
|Madrid, Spain
|WiZink Arena
|Tue
|24/11
|Zurich, Switzerland
|Hallenstadion
|Thu
|26/11
|Munich, Germany
|Olympiahalle
|Sat
|28/11
|Mannheim, Germany
|SAP Arena
|Mon
|30/11
|Berlin, Germany
|Mercedes-Benz Arena
|Thu
|03/12
|Hamburg, Germany
|Barclaycard Arena
|Sat
|05/12
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Friends Arena
|Mon
|07/12
|Helsinki, Finland
|Hartwall Arena