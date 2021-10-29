Marie Osmond Releases Cover of Liza Minelli's 'But the World Goes Round' from New Album

Entertainment icon Marie Osmond reimagined Liza Minnelli's "But the World Goes 'Round" from New York, New York on her forthcoming Unexpected album.

Fans can pre-order Unexpected here and instantly receive "But the World Goes 'Round" as well as "Nessun Dorma" and "Unexpected Song." The opera-meets-American standard album is slated for release on Dec. 10 via Oliveme LLC and BFD/The Orchard.

"Many consider this song to be the best Kander and Ebb song ever written. It is a tour de force torch ballad, and I loved performing it," shared Osmond. To accompany Minnelli's "But the World Goes 'Round," Osmond also covered Judy Garland's "Over the Rainbow" to pay tribute to the mother and daughter who made an indelible impression on her throughout her career.

"But the World Goes 'Round" follows the release of "Nessun Dorma," an iconic aria from the opera Turandot, that showcases Osmond's "gorgeous operatic chops (Parade.com, Laura Whitmore)." Parade.com debuted the first listen to the platinum-selling entertainer's stunning rendition where "with effortless clarity and tone, Osmond ranges from powerful to delicate (Laura Whitmore)."

Osmond, who has 20 years of opera training experience, is accompanied by The Prague Symphony Orchestra and performs additional songs in French and Czech. With theatrical credits that include Anna Leonowens in the Broadway production of The King and I, Osmond also covers show tunes like the album's lead single, "Unexpected Song" from the musical Song and Dance.

The follow-up to Osmond's Top 10 Billboard Country album, Music is Medicine, Unexpected harkens to an era where music was live with incredible orchestras and conductors. The album is dedicated to Osmond's father who encouraged his daughter to follow her passion and sing every style of music she loved. These recordings are also a permanent tribute and personal thank you from Osmond to all of her fans who have requested them over the years.

Osmond has spent five iconic decades in the entertainment business performing as a successful singer, television performer, actor, author, entrepreneur and public speaker. She is a multiple gold and platinum-selling artist and CMA winner, garnering numerous Billboard chart-topping singles and albums and three New York Times Bestselling books. Osmond has entertained millions throughout the world through television, radio, film, literature, live concerts and Broadway.

Listen to the new track here: